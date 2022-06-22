What's next for Randall School? District reminds residents to fill out out facilities survey before Monday

BURLINGTON — The Randall School District Board of Education is reminding all residents in the district to take the recent community survey that was mailed to homes earlier this month.

The Board wants to hear from the community as they look at ways to address the remaining building challenges facing the district, such as school safety and security, academic classrooms and support areas to support hands on learning, early learning classrooms, building systems and infrastructure, and a bus maintenance garage.

The School Board is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent Wisconsin firm specializing in school district surveys. All information will remain confidential and anonymous.

Surveys will be made available through Monday, June 27. Residents can take the survey on or before that date two ways:

Online: Log on to www.survey2000.com and enter the survey access number printed on the mailing to every district household. Residents are encouraged to take the survey online to reduce handling costs to the district.

Paper: A hard copy of the survey was mailed to every household in the district, complete with a postage-paid return envelope. Once completed, please use the enclosed return envelope to mail it directly to School Perceptions.

In an attempt to make the survey accessible to all, let the district know if you need the survey in a different language or have a disability that makes it difficult to read and or take the survey. To obtain additional surveys for other adults in a household, call the district at 262-537-2211.

Results from the community survey will be presented at the School Board meeting on July 13. Results will also be available on the district website at: randall.k12.wi.us.

For more information on the community survey process, or the proposed facility planning, contact Robert Antholine, Randall School District administrator, at 262-537-2211.

