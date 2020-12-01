Wheatland budget mostly status quo

A fairly status quo 2021 budget was approved by the Wheatland Town Board this week that comes with a less than 1 percent increase in the tax levy.

The total levy will increase $2,851, from $706,256 to $709,107. Of the total levy, $599,397 will support general fund operational expenses, $90,284 will cover debt service and 419,426 is tied to the lighting district.

The corresponding mil rate is $1.09 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means the town portion of a tax bill on a $200,000 home will be $218. Wheatland residents, depending on which school district their property is in, also pay taxes to Wilmot High School, Westosha-Central High School, a corresponding feeder elementary school district, Kenosha County and Gateway Technical College.

Total expenditures are budgeted to increase $70,305, or 5.9 percent, from $1,175,687 to $1,245,992. Departmental budgets include:

General Government: no change, remains at $256,063

Public Safety: increase of $24,060, from $189,350 to $213,410

Public Works: increase of $22,520, from $578,940 to $601,460

Health and Human Services: no change, remains at $9,050

Culture and Recreation: increase of $23,726, from $40,000 to $63,725

Conservation and Development: no change, remains at $7,000