Wheatland budget mostly status quo

A fairly status quo 2021 budget was approved by the Wheatland Town Board this week that comes with a less than 1 percent increase in the tax levy.
The total levy will increase $2,851, from $706,256 to $709,107. Of the total levy, $599,397 will support general fund operational expenses, $90,284 will cover debt service and 419,426 is tied to the lighting district.
The corresponding mil rate is $1.09 per $1,000 of assessed value. This means the town portion of a tax bill on a $200,000 home will be $218. Wheatland residents, depending on which school district their property is in, also pay taxes to Wilmot High School, Westosha-Central High School, a corresponding feeder elementary school district, Kenosha County and Gateway Technical College.
Total expenditures are budgeted to increase $70,305, or 5.9 percent, from $1,175,687 to $1,245,992. Departmental budgets include:
- General Government: no change, remains at $256,063
- Public Safety: increase of $24,060, from $189,350 to $213,410
- Public Works: increase of $22,520, from $578,940 to $601,460
- Health and Human Services: no change, remains at $9,050
- Culture and Recreation: increase of $23,726, from $40,000 to $63,725
- Conservation and Development: no change, remains at $7,000
The Public Safety budget includes a $1,075 increase in the Constable’s wages and a $22,500 increase is costs associated with the Rescue Squad, up from $27,500 to $50,000.
The Public Works budget includes a $15,900 increase in the garbage contract and a $5,000 increase in the recycling contract.
The Culture and Recreation budget includes an increase of $20,000 for a Lilly Lake Beach swim pier, $10,000 in improvements to the steps and retaining wall at the public beach and $5,000 in improvements to the beach.
