TOWN OF WHEATLAND — Wheatland Center students let out gasps of excitement as the Kenosha Kingfish mascot “Elvis” walked the halls and classroom of their school earlier this month.

Elvi came to celebrate student reading achievements during Read Across America Week with students of all ages.

Students gave high fives, fist bumps and hugs to Elvis as he visited various classrooms.

Read Across America is a celebration of reading, first launched by the National Education Association in 1998. The program focuses on motivating students to enjoy reading year-round.

Wheatland has celebrated Read Across America for decades, but this year was the first time Elvis made an appearance at the school during a week of dress-up days and virtual read-aloud videos.

“It’s evolved over the years,” said second grade teacher Brenda Ciancio. “Literacy is everywhere in our building. It’s not just taught in a classroom, so we’ve really become a literacy community.”

Each class and student in Wheatland had their own reading goals to celebrate Read Across America Week.

Jeana Baumeister, a fifth-grader, was awarded a chance to throw the first pitch at a Kenosha Kingfish game for earning 75 Accelerated Reader points for the trimester. Teagan Epping was awarded a Northshore Bank Kids Club membership to the Kingfish after reading every night, and logging it, over the course of the program during the month of February.

“I play softball and used to pitch, so I was excited,” Baumeister said, adding she didn’t know about the prize until her teacher told the class on Valentine’s Day.

Cicancio said celebrating Read Across America is important because it gets students excited to read.

“It gets them excited about reading and helps them to see that it’s everywhere,” Ciancio said. “And it shows them how much you can learn and what kind of books are out there.”

In addition to Elvis’ guest appearance, students enjoyed an visit from school mascot “Willy Warhawk,” who was passing out prizes to students who exemplified positive behavior.

“Student earn tickets for positive behavior and they’re able to cash them in for prizes,” said first grade teacher Rebecca Gorman. “This just happens to be during Read Across America, but it’s usually the first week of the month.”

Gorman said events that promote literacy, such as Read Across America, are important because it makes students excited to read.

“It gets them to love reading and to see the value in reading,” Gorman said. “And I think it’s important for them to see adults, other kids and part of the community all coming together for reading.”