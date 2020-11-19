Wheatland Center School moves to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases spike

WHEATLAND — Wheatland Center School will move to virtual learning Friday due to a spike in COVID-19 positive cases, quarantines and resulting staffing shortage. Administrator Marty McGinley said in-person learning is scheduled to resume Monday, Dec. 7.
The School Board Wednesday night had approved a transition to virtual learning to start Monday, in an effort to get ahead of an increase COVID-19 burden. However, attendance on Thursday presented a new reality, McGinley said.
“We had hoped to be proactive, as staffing has been difficult,” McGinley said. “But our hand was forced today (Thursday) with additional quarantines and staff absences.”
As of late Thursday morning, the school reported:
- 2 students with COVID-19 (does not include virtual)
- 3 staff members with COVID-19
- 16 quarantined staff members (Includes all quarantines, personal and school related)
- 114 quarantined students
McGinley said that number is expected to rise as the school continues its contact tracing effort.
In a letter to parents, McGinley said the board approved a plan to transition all grades to virtual learning through Dec.4 “in order to mitigate the health and safety risk to students and staff, assist with critical staffing shortages, lessen community exposure, and reduce the potential impact from the Thanksgiving holiday.”
“This reset will allow all students and staff a full 14-day quarantine, and we will be able to resume with face to face instruction on Dec. 7th,” McGinley wrote.
The rural Pre-K to eighth grade district already has a virtual learning platform in place as it has offered this option to parents since the beginning of the school year.
“While it is our goal to have face-to-face instruction when safe and practical, we believe in our virtual platform and the expertise of our teachers,” McGinley said.
He said the district will continue to provide food service and will have a plan to distribute technology to students in grades 1-8 who do not already have it.
“Please know that we will continue to work hard to keep students in school as we attempt to make decisions in the best interest of the entire Wheatland learning community,” McGinley wrote. “Please follow safety protocols over the Thanksgiving Holiday. We are truly at a critical point in our state and county and your adherence to guidelines may impact further closures.”
In-person remains at Trevor-Wilmot
The change to virtual learning at Wheatland is a temporary move based on specific, point-in-time data. It is not a decision to follow the recommendation by Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit that school move to all-virtual learning from Thanksgiving through early January.
Most rural districts in the county have made the decision to offer in-person learning when safely possible and staffing feasible.
The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District Board Wednesday night voted unanimously to maintain in-person and learning in addition to its virtual option despite the health department recommendation.
District Administrator Michelle Garven said the decision was based on “careful consideration’ of data and parent surveys.
“We feel staff and parents have done a good job mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” Garven said, adding one student and seven staff members have tested positive since the school year began.
Garven said if staffing becomes an issue, it could result in a move to all-virtual learning.
