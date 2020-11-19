Wheatland Center School moves to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases spike

“This reset will allow all students and staff a full 14-day quarantine, and we will be able to resume with face to face instruction on Dec. 7th,” McGinley wrote.

The rural Pre-K to eighth grade district already has a virtual learning platform in place as it has offered this option to parents since the beginning of the school year.

“While it is our goal to have face-to-face instruction when safe and practical, we believe in our virtual platform and the expertise of our teachers,” McGinley said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the district will continue to provide food service and will have a plan to distribute technology to students in grades 1-8 who do not already have it.

“Please know that we will continue to work hard to keep students in school as we attempt to make decisions in the best interest of the entire Wheatland learning community,” McGinley wrote. “Please follow safety protocols over the Thanksgiving Holiday. We are truly at a critical point in our state and county and your adherence to guidelines may impact further closures.”

In-person remains at Trevor-Wilmot