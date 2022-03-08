Wheatland Center School seeks continued revenue support; ballot measure April 5

Wheatland Center School electors will see a referendum on the April 5 ballot that seeks to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $525,000 annually for the next four school years.

The request is $100,000 less per year than the authorization approved in 2018 that expires at the end of this school year. Administrator Marty McGinley said the non-recurring authorization will not result in an increase in the property tax rate.

“This is not the first time we’re doing this and it won’t be the last,” McGinley said at a recent referendum information meeting. “Unless things change in the school funding formula, there is no conceivable future without a referendum in it. It doesn’t work.”

McGinley said there has been no additional money in the revenue limit calculation since 2015. Since 2017, more than 340 districts throughout the state have had to ask residents for the ability to increase local tax revenue to keep up with rising operational costs.

“In the end I think it comes down to do you think we are doing a good job with the tax dollars and the outcomes we’re having for kids,” McGinley said asked those who attended the referendum session

McGinley said the School Board is committed to being good financial stewards of taxpayer dollars. To that end, the district has not used the full levy authority it was granted by the previous referendum in two of the last four years.

In the second year of the operating referendum (2019-20) the District under-levied by $210,563 and in the third year (2020-21) the District under-levied by $151,258.

The tax levy remained flat or decreased slightly in all four years of the operating referendum and the mill rate decreased from $8.66 per $1,000 of equalized value to $6.83 per $1,000.

Milestones reached

Over the course of the last four years the district has been able to achieve several financial milestones:

Paid off $500,000 loan two years early, freeing up $56,000 to go toward instruction and saving $5,000 in fees.

Eliminated the need to short-term borrow, saving between $10,000 and $20,000 annually.

Increased open enrollment dramatically allowing the District to reduce the impact to local taxpayers.

Made additional contributions to Fund 39 for future debt management.

Created a facility fund for future needs.

If the referendum does not pass, McGinley said the district will be faced with using its current fund balance to make up budget deficits and, by 2025-26, would have a negative fund balance.

“In a very short period of time we’d be essentially insolvent,” McGinley said. “You can’t continue to move forward as a district like that.”

Another referendum informational session will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, at the school, 6606 368th Ave.

For more information on the Wheatland Center School referendum, visit the referendum page on the school website.

For more information on school funding and how to advocate for a change to the funding formula, visit the funding reform page on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.

