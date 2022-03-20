Wheatland Center School seeks renewal of revenue authorization on April ballot

WHEATLAND — Wheatland Center School electors will see a referendum on the April 5 ballot seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue limit by $525,000 annually for the next four school years.

The request is $100,000 less per year than the authorization approved in 2018 that expires at the end of this school year. Administrator Marty McGinley said the non-recurring authorization will not result in an increase in the tax rate.

In addition to the town of Wheatland, the school district boundary includes portions of Brighton (Ward 4), Randall (Ward 6) and Salem Lakes (Ward 13). Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 in the respective municipalities.

“The referendum is a renewal of the previous operating referendum for the next four years,” McGinley said. “While, it represents a reduction from the previous referendum, it is needed to continue to operate the school district at current levels.”

If it fails, McGinley said “the district will need to make significant cuts to programs, services and daily expenses.”

Since the last referendum authorization, McGinley said the district has:

created and supported a Fund 46 for future facility needs.

dramatically reduced the mill rate from 8.60 per $1,000 of equalized value to 6.80 per $1,000.

increased open enrollment dramatically allowing the district to reduce the impact to local taxpayers.

reduced the tax levy in all 4 years of referendum (7 of the last 8 years).

provided additional contributions to Fund 39 for future debt management.

eliminated need to short-term borrow after 2018-19, saving $10,000—$20,000 annually.

paid off a $500,000 loan two years early, freeing up $56,000 in 2019-20 and 2020-21 to go toward instruction and saving $5,000 in fees.

McGinley said the School Board is committed to being good financial stewards of taxpayer dollars. To that end, the district has not used the full levy authority it was granted by the previous referendum in two of the last four years.

In the second year of the operating referendum (2019-20) the District under levied by $210,563 and in the third year (2020-21) the District under levied by $151,258. The tax levy remained flat or decreased slightly in all four years of the operating referendum.

