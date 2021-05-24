Wheatland Center School teams place in the top 5 during the STEM Forward Middle School Contrapt competition

Two Wheatland Center School teams placed in the top 5 during the STEM Forward Middle School Contrapt Wisconsin Competition this month.

They were awarded second and third place in the final judging. This year’s task was to turn on a light in at least eight steps.

The project allows students to design and create their own contraption to meet the project goal. They work on skills involving engineering, simple machines, trial and error, project planning, physics, teamwork, and creativity. A contraption is a machine that accomplishes a simple task in a complicated, fun way by transferring energy from one object to another in a chain reaction.

There were 34 teams representing 14 different schools that competed virtually by submitting a video presentation and a successful run of their machine to turn on the light. Students then joined live on May 7 via Zoom to meet with judges for questions and answers and to perform a live run to be scored for the competition.

Judges were from different types of engineering backgrounds and also teachers from around Wisconsin.