Wheatland Center School to explore solar energy project

WHEATLAND — A solar project that could serve as student laboratory while generating electricity and, eventually be a source of revenue, is being explored at Wheatland Center School.
Administrator Marty McGinley said it is an idea that emerged a few years ago during a conversation with former board member Vince Mosca, an environmental engineer. “We had talked about doing a live classroom on the south end of the building.”
McGinley said it would fit in with the schools Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Not only would they be able to see how it works, students would be able to download an app, connect to the solar panels and “see how much energy is being generated and how much money is being saved,” he said.
The idea was not included in the scope of the most recent referendum plans. As a result, the idea fell to the wayside. McGinley approached the School Board last month to see if they would give him the go ahead to gather more information.
“It looks incredibly promising,” McGinley said. “I just wanted to bring the concept to the board before I got too far down the road.”
McGinley said Midwest Renewable Energy Group is a nonprofit in the Madison area that has grants available to schools for solar projects. McGinley said school scan apply for $20,000 worth of panels once a project gets approved.
“They have been involved in several school projects,” McGinley said. “There has been about seven a year.”
He said a school district in Merton School installed 300 kilowatt systems at two schools.
“They were able to take a (10-year) loan out for the dollars to do it,” McGinley said. “It looks like they are going to pay it off in seven years. They are then free and clear with those panels for probably the next 20 years and there’s actual income of $60,000 to $70,000 per year.”
School board members gave McGinley the go ahead to work with a company to determine what would work on the site.
“I think that would be worthwhile,” Kenneth Humphrey, vice-president of the School Board, said.
The roof above the middle school gymnasium, part of the 1998 addition, is going to need replacement and it is possible panels could be placed there on conjunction with the project. There is also room on and behind the bus barn on the property.
“The goal would be to have something that no only pays for our electric costs but also at some point makes money,” McGinley said.