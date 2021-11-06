Wheatland Center School to explore solar energy project

WHEATLAND — A solar project that could serve as student laboratory while generating electricity and, eventually be a source of revenue, is being explored at Wheatland Center School.

Administrator Marty McGinley said it is an idea that emerged a few years ago during a conversation with former board member Vince Mosca, an environmental engineer. “We had talked about doing a live classroom on the south end of the building.”

McGinley said it would fit in with the schools Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Not only would they be able to see how it works, students would be able to download an app, connect to the solar panels and “see how much energy is being generated and how much money is being saved,” he said.

The idea was not included in the scope of the most recent referendum plans. As a result, the idea fell to the wayside. McGinley approached the School Board last month to see if they would give him the go ahead to gather more information.

“It looks incredibly promising,” McGinley said. “I just wanted to bring the concept to the board before I got too far down the road.”