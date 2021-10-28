Wheatland Center School to hold operational referendum in April

WHEATLAND — The Wheatland Center School Board will ask, via referendum, in April for authority to exceed the state-imposed revenue by an amount less than the previous four-year authorization.
The School Board Wednesday approved a resolution to request the authority to exceed the cap by up to $525,000 for each of the next four years. Administrator Marty McGinley said the non-recurring operational referendum will not result in an increase in the tax rate.
“In order to continue the commitment to excellence at Wheatland, the Board is seeking a renewal of the operating referendum,” said School Board president Chris Serak. “While we were able to reduce the overall amount without an additional tax impact on local taxpayers, the outdated state funding formula and artificial revenue limit make this process necessary.”
The previously approved four-year operational referendum, which expires this year, gave the district the authority to exceed the revenue cap by up to $625,000.
“When the Board asked the community to approve the last operating referendum they committed to be good financial stewards and only use the levy authority needed,” District Administrator Marty McGinley said. “They have fulfilled that promise.”
During two of those four years the district did not use the full extent of that authority. In the second year of the operating referendum (2019-20) the District under levied by $210,563 and in the third year (2020-21) the District under levied by $151,258.
“We have been able to create a culture of improvement and have attracted students from nearly 400 square miles,” McGinley said. “The Board has done a great job managing the financial impact while adding programs and attracting the best and brightest in our profession.”
McGinley said the Board made the decision to keep the tax levy flat or reduce it slightly in all four years of the operating referendum. In those four years the mill rate has also decreased from $8.66 per $1,000 of equalized value to $6.83 per $1,000.
In addition, McGinley said over the course of the last four years the district has been able to achieve the following financial milestones:
Create and support a facility improvement fund to plan for future mechanical needs.
Contribute additional funds to debt service which will reduce interest on the 2018 facility project.
Build and maintain a fund balance to eliminate the need for short term borrowing.
Looking even further back over the course of several operational referendums, the district has been able to reduce the overall tax levy in seven of the last eight years.
McGinley said efforts to inform the public about the operational referendum will begin in earnest in January, 2022.