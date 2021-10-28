Wheatland Center School to hold operational referendum in April

WHEATLAND — The Wheatland Center School Board will ask, via referendum, in April for authority to exceed the state-imposed revenue by an amount less than the previous four-year authorization.

The School Board Wednesday approved a resolution to request the authority to exceed the cap by up to $525,000 for each of the next four years. Administrator Marty McGinley said the non-recurring operational referendum will not result in an increase in the tax rate.

“In order to continue the commitment to excellence at Wheatland, the Board is seeking a renewal of the operating referendum,” said School Board president Chris Serak. “While we were able to reduce the overall amount without an additional tax impact on local taxpayers, the outdated state funding formula and artificial revenue limit make this process necessary.”

The previously approved four-year operational referendum, which expires this year, gave the district the authority to exceed the revenue cap by up to $625,000.

“When the Board asked the community to approve the last operating referendum they committed to be good financial stewards and only use the levy authority needed,” District Administrator Marty McGinley said. “They have fulfilled that promise.”