Wheatland chairman to propose fire station addition

WHEATLAND — Town chairman Bill Glembocki announced Monday that a plan to build an addition to the existing fire station will be presented by the end of the month.

However, members of the fire department do not support the plan.

Glembocki said he has asked Scherrer Construction to share a plan that costs roughly $2.4 million.

“There is another plan for the fire department,” Glembocki said. “For the safety of the people that serve our community and stuff, at minimum we have to put a meeting room on and get them out of that carcinogen-filled room. It’s a nice plan.”

Glembocki said he reviewed the plan last week with Fire Chief Lou Denko, and it will be presented at the regular Town Board meeting March 30.

The move comes after the public, via a Feb. 18 referendum, voted down a $3.8 million plan for a new fire station.

He said the new plan allows for a future addition to the south.

Plan opposed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Denko and Jonathan Winter, a member of the fire department who was part of the firehouse design committee, said the plan falls short of meeting several operational needs.