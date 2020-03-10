Wheatland chairman to propose fire station addition

WHEATLAND — Town chairman Bill Glembocki announced Monday that a plan to build an addition to the existing fire station will be presented by the end of the month.
However, members of the fire department do not support the plan.
Glembocki said he has asked Scherrer Construction to share a plan that costs roughly $2.4 million.
“There is another plan for the fire department,” Glembocki said. “For the safety of the people that serve our community and stuff, at minimum we have to put a meeting room on and get them out of that carcinogen-filled room. It’s a nice plan.”
Glembocki said he reviewed the plan last week with Fire Chief Lou Denko, and it will be presented at the regular Town Board meeting March 30.
The move comes after the public, via a Feb. 18 referendum, voted down a $3.8 million plan for a new fire station.
He said the new plan allows for a future addition to the south.
Plan opposed
Denko and Jonathan Winter, a member of the fire department who was part of the firehouse design committee, said the plan falls short of meeting several operational needs.
“I didn’t support that plan then. I don’t support it now because I feel it is very shortsighted,” Denko said. “I think there are really other options we should be looking at other than that plan,” Denko said.
Winter said the plan is just an “architectural sketch” created to see what could be done to get the plan under $3 million.
He said it was not developed by the committee and was not supported by the committee or the fire department membership.
Supervisor Kelly Wilson, also a member of the committee, said this has been a “learning process.”
“We kind of did this whole project with the cart before the horse,” Wilson said. “We didn’t really come up with a budget. We didn’t come up with a bid process.”
Wilson questioned the need to present the plan, and fire department membership voted to halt the process.
However, Glembocki said he feels there is still value in vetting the plan.
“Let’s just them show it and see what the board feels about it,” Glembocki said.