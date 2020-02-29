Wheatland considers amendment to allow youth to keep project animals

WHEATLAND _ The Wheatland Town Board is considering an amendment to town ordinances to permit youth to raise certain farm animals in residential areas as part of a an organized youth project.

Neighboring municipalities have similar ordinances. Those rules are being reviewed.

For example, the town of Randall allows for youth to request permission to keep goats, chickens, turkeys, rabbits and sheep granted they are kept “in a manner and location that does not constitute a nuisance.” Randall supervisors consider objections and support from neighbors within 500 feet of the parcel in question in making its decision.

Town Chairman William Glembocki said he would like to explore a clause to the ordinance that limits how close permitted animals can be housed to lot lines and one that restricts where pigs, steer and horses can be kept.

He said any member of a youth project who wishes to raise a project animal should have to come before the Town Board and make a verbal request.

Residents Jody Hammond and Jenny Loveless spoke during citizen comments at the Wheatland Town Board meeting Monday to request animals such as pigs be prohibited in residential areas. Both said they have a neighbor whose child has raised pigs as part of a 4-H project.