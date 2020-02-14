Wheatland firehouse referendum vote Tuesday

WHEATLAND — A referendum seeking input on plans to spend up to $3.8 million to build a new fire station will be on the primary election ballot in Wheatland Tuesday.

The non-binding referendum is being used to gauge public opinion on the project, presented by Fire Chief Lou Denko at several public meetings held over the last two months.

The anticipated tax impact to build the station would be $80 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. That means the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $160 to support the station.

The new station would replace the one built in 1977 for $42,000.

Denko said the building is still structurally sound and can be used for other town purposes, but no longer is suitable for fire apparatus.

“It no longer meets our needs and is inadequate for our purposes,” Denko said.

For example, the trucks are 11 feet, 6 inches tall and the doors are 12 feet tall. The building lacks storage, office and meeting space, as well as proper facilities to decontaminate trucks and gear.

“We have a severe moisture problem in this building,” Denko said.