Wheatland School students collected honors for their efforts in math competitions held earlier this year as part of the 2023 Mathletes program.

Wheatland students participated in the Math 24 Regional Tournament held at the Kenosha County Center in February. Grade level teams from eight local schools competed this year.

Two Math 24 Regional Tournament trophies were awarded to Wheatland students. Fourth-graders Gursevak Toor placed second overall by earning 163 points and Jack Cavanaugh placed sixth overall by earning 116 points in four rounds of play.

Members of the Wheatland Community School grade level Math 24 teams included: fourth-graders Jack Cavanaugh, Sawyer VanDommelen and Gursevak Toor; and fifth-graders Jaena Baumeister, Addison McCann and Iris Coe.

Prior to the regional tournament, Wheatland students competed in the Regional Math Meet, which was held at the Kenosha County Center on Jan. 10. Students in grades 5-8 competed against students from seven different schools in the division based on the 2022-23 school enrollment.

Students participated in the following events: Problem Solving (without calculators), Consumer Math (with calculators), Geometric Reasoning (with calculator), Mental Math (without calculator) and Team Problem Solving (with calculator). Students also had the opportunity to showcase their teamwork by delegating responsibilities in order to successfully complete a variety of math challenges during the Team Problem Solving event.

Members of the Wheatland fifth and sixth grade team were: Jaena Baumeister, Aaron Crane, Landon Paramski, Vincent Syreini, Mila Coe, Cooper Fuoss, Billy Gauger and Tyson Meracle.

Members of the Wheatland seventh and eighth grade team were: Adam Crane, Elaina Hetland, Jaxon Morehouse, Mackenzie Whitaker, Bishop Coe, Stella Kohlhagen, Lucas Roynon and Reagan Seewald.