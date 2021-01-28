Wheatland middle school students to get option of more face-to-face instruction

WHEATLAND — Middle school students at Wheatland Center School will soon get the option to return to in-person instruction four days per week — an option available to students in lower grades since the school year began.

The School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to add an option for students in grades 5-8 to attend school in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday beginning Feb. 16.

“We realize our families have diverse needs, and we want to respond to that with instructional options that meet their expectations while mitigating risk to students and staff,” administrator Marty McGinley said Thursday.

The middle school students currently have an all-virtual option and an “AB” hybrid option by which students attend either Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday.

“Essentially, we reduced the numbers of teachers each class sees to limit exposure and help with quarantining at the beginning of this process due to large class sizes at the middle school,” McGinley said of the decision to start with the hybrid AB model.

Both of the all-virtual and hybrid options will still be available, in addition to the four-day option. Regardless of which option is chosen, Wednesday instruction will remain fully virtual.