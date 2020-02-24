Wheatland mulls next step in firehouse 'debacle'

”There was a lot of yelling and screaming the last two years,” Glembocki said. “If they want to vote me out next April, then so be it.”

In the meantime, he said he would like to bring a plan forward “for the health and well-being” of the firefighters.

“We’ve got a good start here,” Glembocki said. “We’ve got a good base, and I’d like to keep going with it.”

Renovate current station?

Glembock said he would like to see a plan that rehabs the existing station with proper ventilation, and includes six bays, a meeting room for 64 people, a multi-purpose room, a sleeping room and offices.

“I think we can still get something done here, but you and I gotta get together, and I’m willing to do that,” Glembocki told Denko.

Denko agreed to meet with Glembocki. However, they will still likely disagree on the viability of adding onto the existing station.

Denko said at the information meetings that an overhead exhaust system over each stall was explored, but each unit would cost between $10,000 and $12,000, and the ceiling is too low to accommodate the units.