Wheatland mulls next step in firehouse 'debacle'

WHEATLAND — Yet another heated exchange between Wheatland Town Chairman Bill Glembocki and Fire Chief Lou Denko at the Monday Town Board meeting accentuated the tension surrounding the effort to design a new firehouse.
Both acknowledged an unwillingness to back down, but in the end agreed to meet this week in attempt to move forward.
It was the first public meeting since the Feb. 18 nonbinding referendum seeking support for a $3.8 million plan. Of the 734 residents who voted, 426, or 58 percent, voted against the measure.
Those in attendance Monday agreed it was an abysmal turnout.
“Only one-third of the registered voters turned out,” resident Brian Boeckenstedt said. “That is ridiculous. I don’t know why people wouldn’t go out and vote.”
Denko thanked the 70 residents who came to one of nine informational meetings held in advance of the referendum. It is unclear how other residents got their information.
Town divided
Residents said the issue has divided the town.
“This whole debacle with the fire station is insane,” said Boeckenstedt, who supports the $3.8 million proposal.
He called for a change in leadership on the Town Board.
”There was a lot of yelling and screaming the last two years,” Glembocki said. “If they want to vote me out next April, then so be it.”
In the meantime, he said he would like to bring a plan forward “for the health and well-being” of the firefighters.
“We’ve got a good start here,” Glembocki said. “We’ve got a good base, and I’d like to keep going with it.”
Renovate current station?
Glembock said he would like to see a plan that rehabs the existing station with proper ventilation, and includes six bays, a meeting room for 64 people, a multi-purpose room, a sleeping room and offices.
“I think we can still get something done here, but you and I gotta get together, and I’m willing to do that,” Glembocki told Denko.
Denko agreed to meet with Glembocki. However, they will still likely disagree on the viability of adding onto the existing station.
Denko said at the information meetings that an overhead exhaust system over each stall was explored, but each unit would cost between $10,000 and $12,000, and the ceiling is too low to accommodate the units.
The $3.8 million plan presented to voters calls for a 15,594-square-foot fire station with eight stalls, one of which is a dedicated wash bay and another of which would have a flat floor for vehicle maintenance.
A turnout gear laundry room, gross contamination washroom, a locker room with room for 46 lockers, training and meeting room, kitchen, storage rooms, office space, day room and future bunk rooms are also part of that plan.
Resident Brian Syreini said the Town Board should support the fire chief during this process.
“You guys are micromanaging a fire chief that’s been doing this for 35 years,” Syreini said.
New building plan?
Supervisor Kelly Wilson said she does not support building onto the existing fire station and sees no harm in presenting the current plan for a vote of the electorate.
“I think we are all in agreement that we want a firehouse,” Wilson said “That’s not a question.”
She said the fact that only 37 percent of registered voters turned out at the polls sends a message.
“That means 63 percent of the people really don’t care whether we spend $3.8 million or we spend $1.8 million,” Wilson said. “It’s a nonbinding referendum, so why don’t we just make a decision to go ahead with the firehouse as we presented and just move forward with that?”
Supervisor Andy Lois said he preferred a $2.3 million firehouse he toured with Denko — one that Denko also said he would be “perfectly happy with.”
Lois said he would like to have Scherrer Construction draw up a plan comparable to that station.
“I’m not against the firehouse,” Lois said. “I just don’t believe we need to spend $3.8 million. Maybe we can downsize it a little bit.”
