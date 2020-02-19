Wheatland mulls next steps after voters nix funds for new fire station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The new station would replace the one built in 1977 for $42,000. Denko oversees a staff of 32 volunteer firefighters out of a 4,200-square-foot building, which is large enough to hold six pieces of apparatus and equipment.

"In order to have meetings or training, we have to pull things outside," Denko said. "We don't have storage space. We have inadequate office space. At some point, we're going to need some level of staffing with our volunteers."

The plan was to build a fire station what could last for the next 50 years and include appropriately sized and functional bays, an office, meeting are and firefighter care space. Those spaces are designed according to National Fire Protection Agency standards, adopted by the state of Wisconsin.

The new firehouse was proposed to be located behind the existing station, which could be used as a town garage.

What's next?

It's possible a scaled-down version of the project could be considered through renovation and expansion of the current station, according to Wheatland Town Board chairman William Glembocki.