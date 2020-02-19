Wheatland mulls next steps after voters nix funds for new fire station

Wheatland Fire Chief Lou Denko spent months meeting with town residents to address any potential concerns or questions involving plans to build a new $3.8 million fire station.
On Wednesday, it was back to the drawing board.
The non-binding referendum stated: “Should the Town Board issue bonds or other debt issues in order to borrow up to $3.8 million to pay for the construction of a new fire station in the town which is currently in need of replacement?"
Voters shot it down on Tuesday with 308 (42%) in favor and 426 (58%) opposed.
"It was disappointing," Denko said. "There's no denying that."
Despite several public informational meetings held over the past two months, Denko said misinformation about the project remained heading into the vote.
The anticipated tax impact to build the station would be $80 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. That means the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $160 to support the station.
Two years ago, the town discussed a large-scale project including a new fire station with town hall attached. Those plans never materialized, and the focus shifted to building a new fire station.
"I wish people would've taken advantage of the informational sessions that we made available," Denko said. "There were larger numbers still circulating and rumors of why we would remodel the town hall if we're tearing it down. I think all of that had a negative impact on this."
Out of space
The new station would replace the one built in 1977 for $42,000. Denko oversees a staff of 32 volunteer firefighters out of a 4,200-square-foot building, which is large enough to hold six pieces of apparatus and equipment.
"In order to have meetings or training, we have to pull things outside," Denko said. "We don't have storage space. We have inadequate office space. At some point, we're going to need some level of staffing with our volunteers."
The plan was to build a fire station what could last for the next 50 years and include appropriately sized and functional bays, an office, meeting are and firefighter care space. Those spaces are designed according to National Fire Protection Agency standards, adopted by the state of Wisconsin.
The new firehouse was proposed to be located behind the existing station, which could be used as a town garage.
What's next?
It's possible a scaled-down version of the project could be considered through renovation and expansion of the current station, according to Wheatland Town Board chairman William Glembocki.
"I really don't have those answers," Glembocki said. "I'll have to wait until I talk to the board (on Monday) and see what their feeling is and how they want to proceed with it. I don't think anything is going to happen at the moment."
Denko, understandably deflated, said he's done thinking about the project.
"I haven't felt the board was being very supportive," Denko said. "At this point, we have a lot of other things we have to put some focus on that have been put on the side burner because of this project. My focus is getting other things back on track before I worry about this building again."
