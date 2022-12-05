Wheatland, Randall school districts donate more than 10,000 pounds of food to Sharing Center

WHEATLAND — Students of Wheatland and Randall schools recently collected collected food to donate to the Sharing Center as part of their Stuff the Bus event.

The Wheatland and Randall school districts worked together to fill their buses with nonperishable food items to replenish the Sharing Center’s Food Bank in a good-natured contest. The two school communities came through in a big way.

Randall School donated 5,426 pounds of food to help during the holiday season.

Wheatland School students donated 5,252 pounds of food with over 6,638 items.

“It is a great way to start the holiday season. The Sharing Center is a phenomenal partner and has many resources for those in our community,” said Wheatland District Administrator Marty McGinley. “This is a tough time of year for many families that experience food insecurity. We are glad that we could team up with Randall to help provide food for local families.”

Bob Antholine, Randall District Administrator added, “The collaboration with Wheatland School in support of the Sharing Center was a great way for both schools to show their care for the greater community where our students and families reside.”

The two schools coordinated events to hype up the contest, including classroom contests, bus decorations, presentations by student leaders and videos made by students.

Student leaders helped communicate the message to the greater school community, while emphasizing the value of collaboration and service. This service learning opportunity brought out the best in the respective school communities.

“The outpouring of assistance for the community this fall has been remarkable,” said Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center. “Many have donated to help stock our shelves as we see need increasing greatly. Prior to Thanksgiving, three schools donated a combined 15 pallets of food. That may be a new record. I would like to thank students, parents and staff for their generous and powerful gift to our community.”