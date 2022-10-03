Wheatland School District tax levy decreases, Wilmot Union School's increases at annual meetings

Wheatland School District will see a decrease in its tax levy for the 2022-23 school year after a $3,718,079 proposed levy was approved in the district’s annual meeting last week.

The mill rate will also see a decrease from $6.83 to a 20-year low of $6.15 cents per $1,000.

The amount is a half percent decrease from the 2021-22 levy, and can be credited to increased enrollment of about 30 students and increased property value by 11.05%, school officials said.

The district’s enrollment of 612 students is an all-time high for the 2022-23 school year, which is an increase of 200 students from a decade ago.

“Due to the support of the Wheatland community, we continue to offer world class programming and opportunities for our students,” said District Administrator Martin McGinley. “We are grateful to the community for supporting our important mission as we continue our Flight to Excellence.”

Wilmot Union

Wilmot Union High School District will see an increase in its proposed levy, with a $15,042,668 proposed levy approved in the district’s annual meeting. The district’s certified levy for the 2021-22 school year was $13,249,286.

Although the proposed levy is higher, the mill rate will be $4.79, which is slightly down from last year’s rate of $4.80.

“Families can expect a very similar tax bill, which is good thing, because we know that with inflation, and the way the economy is going, we don’t want to burden families any more,” said Wilmot District Administrator Michael Plourde.

The levies and mill rates will not be finalized until the state finalizes its equalized property values and equalization aid in October.