Kenosha County teacher arrested in Burlington; could face child pornography, sexual assault charges

BURLINGTON — An elementary school band teacher from Wheatland in Kenosha County has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography, according to Racine County Jail records.

The records show that Zachary Wendt, 38, is being held on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, although no charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

The jail records indicate that Wendt could face charges including two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged 16 or older; two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children; three counts of possession of child pornography; and one count of exposing genitals or other intimate parts.

It was not immediately clear why Wendt was arrested by Burlington police, as he works at Wheatland Center School, located in the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.

A spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department referred questions to Burlington police.

Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson and other police officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

Wheatland School District Administrator Marty McGinley sent a note home to parents Wednesday announcing that an unidentified employee had been arrested for "an alleged situation." McGinley wrote that the allegations stem from circumstances outside the Wheatland district and not involving any Wheatland student.

McGinley also announced that a school band concert scheduled for Thursday was being postponed "due to the circumstances surrounding this investigation." McGinley told parents that the unidentified employee has been suspended without pay.

Contacted at his office Thursday, McGinley declined to comment.

The school's website identifies Wendt as a band teacher. A Milwaukee TV station last year featured Wendt for recording a video of himself playing several musical instruments in a unique rendition of the Queen rock classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Wheatland Center School, located at 6606 368th Ave., has about 580 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It is not affiliated with the Burlington Area School District, although its mailing address is in Burlington.

McGinley assured parents that counselors and other officials would be available to answer any student questions about the situation.

"As a school district, our first and most important responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students," he wrote. "We will continue to do everything we can to make that happen."

