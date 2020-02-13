Wheatland students have work published

A number of authors and artists in grades 3-8 at Wheatland Center School recently participated in the Southern Lakes Anthology writing project.

The theme of this year’s anthology project was “Beneath the Surface.” Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation and overall quality.

The following students had their work selected for publication in the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Anthology “Beneath the Surface”:

Third grade

Camden Gemoll for his art titled “One Big Bite…”

Fourth grade

Rylie Carter for her illustrated writing titled “Nature”

Mackenzie Idell for her illustrated writing titled “The Snowy Snow Mound”

Cambree Lois for her illustrated writing titled “A Great Book”

Maci Mowery for her art titled “Scared on Stage”

Evie Parkinson for her poetry titled “Mysterious As Can Be”

Rylee Warren for her prose writing titled “Deep Down”