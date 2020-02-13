Wheatland students have work published
View Comments

Wheatland students have work published

{{featured_button_text}}
wheatland anthology

These Wheatland Center School students had their works selected for publication in the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Anthology “Beneath the Surface.” In back, from left, are Devin Steininger, James Schuemate, Kaci Peters, Ariahna Stephens, Jessica Roynon, Jasmine Delaney and Jesse Sorensen. In the middle are Cambree Lois, Rylee Warren, Maci Mowery, Camden Gemoll and Evie Parkinson. In front are Haidin Beck, Rylie Carter, Haven Young, Ethan Weis, Alexis Boonstra, Molly Schwertfeger and Grace Snyder. Not pictured are Mackenzie Idell and Anika Kvacik.

 submitted photo

A number of authors and artists in grades 3-8 at Wheatland Center School recently participated in the Southern Lakes Anthology writing project.

The theme of this year’s anthology project was “Beneath the Surface.” Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation and overall quality.

The following students had their work selected for publication in the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Anthology “Beneath the Surface”:

Third grade

Camden Gemoll for his art titled “One Big Bite…”

Fourth grade

Rylie Carter for her illustrated writing titled “Nature”

Mackenzie Idell for her illustrated writing titled “The Snowy Snow Mound”

Cambree Lois for her illustrated writing titled “A Great Book”

Maci Mowery for her art titled “Scared on Stage”

Evie Parkinson for her poetry titled “Mysterious As Can Be”

Rylee Warren for her prose writing titled “Deep Down”

Ethan Weis for his poetry titled “Post-Apocalyptic Lands”

Fifth grade

Haven Young for her art titled “The Truth Within”

Sixth grade

Haidin Beck for her illustrated writing titled “A Flower’s Roots”’

Kaci Peters & Alexis Boonsta for their illustrated writing titled “Under the Mask of Lies”

Grace Snyder for her art titled “Below the Tide”

Ariahna Stephens for her poetry titled “Look a Little Deeper”

Seventh grade

Jessica Roynon for her art titled “Life Finds a Way”

Eighth grade

Jasmine Delaney for her poetry tilted “Dear Future Generations”

Anika Kvacik for her art titled “Broken Faces”

Molly Schwertfeger for her art titled “When Darkness Comes Beauty Follows”

James Shuemate for his art titled “The Hidden Death”

Jesse Sorensen for his art titled “A Hidden World”

Devin Steininger for his poetry titled “YET...”

In addition to having their pieces published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater on May 19.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics