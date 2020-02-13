Wheatland students have work published

A number of authors and artists in grades 3-8 at Wheatland Center School recently participated in the Southern Lakes Anthology writing project.
The theme of this year’s anthology project was “Beneath the Surface.” Student work was judged on clarity and message, creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation and overall quality.
The following students had their work selected for publication in the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Anthology “Beneath the Surface”:
Third grade
Camden Gemoll for his art titled “One Big Bite…”
Fourth grade
Rylie Carter for her illustrated writing titled “Nature”
Mackenzie Idell for her illustrated writing titled “The Snowy Snow Mound”
Cambree Lois for her illustrated writing titled “A Great Book”
Maci Mowery for her art titled “Scared on Stage”
Evie Parkinson for her poetry titled “Mysterious As Can Be”
Rylee Warren for her prose writing titled “Deep Down”
Ethan Weis for his poetry titled “Post-Apocalyptic Lands”
Fifth grade
Haven Young for her art titled “The Truth Within”
Sixth grade
Haidin Beck for her illustrated writing titled “A Flower’s Roots”’
Kaci Peters & Alexis Boonsta for their illustrated writing titled “Under the Mask of Lies”
Grace Snyder for her art titled “Below the Tide”
Ariahna Stephens for her poetry titled “Look a Little Deeper”
Seventh grade
Jessica Roynon for her art titled “Life Finds a Way”
Eighth grade
Jasmine Delaney for her poetry tilted “Dear Future Generations”
Anika Kvacik for her art titled “Broken Faces”
Molly Schwertfeger for her art titled “When Darkness Comes Beauty Follows”
James Shuemate for his art titled “The Hidden Death”
Jesse Sorensen for his art titled “A Hidden World”
Devin Steininger for his poetry titled “YET...”
In addition to having their pieces published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater on May 19.