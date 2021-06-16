Wheatland Town Board mulls accepting donation of land for dog park

WHEATLAND — The costs associated with accepting a gift of land from the estate of Gail Schoch, under the condition it be used as a dog park, are being compiled by the Wheatland Town Board, which is faced with deciding whether to accept the offer.

“It’s a very generous donation,” Supervisor Kelly Wilson said of the 1.3-acre lot in the 7900 block of Highway JI. “The land is valued at about $38,000, $39,000.”

Wilson said residents she has spoken to like the idea of the town having a dog park.

“It’s a fun, safe place for their dogs to go to get some interaction with other dogs, exercise and what-not,” she said.

Chairman William Glembocki agreed it’s a nice gesture but said he’s not sure potential costs associated with improving and maintaining the dog park make it feasible, especially when there’s already a county dog park on Highway F in Randall.

Wilson has started to collect cost estimates for the work that would be needed to make the long, narrow and heavily wooded lot suitable for a dog park. For example, it would cost over $15,000 to remove dead trees and $16,800 to $19,500 for fencing.

The town could save money on lighting by limiting the park’s operating hours from dawn until dusk.