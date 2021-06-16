Wheatland Town Board mulls accepting donation of land for dog park

WHEATLAND — The costs associated with accepting a gift of land from the estate of Gail Schoch, under the condition it be used as a dog park, are being compiled by the Wheatland Town Board, which is faced with deciding whether to accept the offer.
“It’s a very generous donation,” Supervisor Kelly Wilson said of the 1.3-acre lot in the 7900 block of Highway JI. “The land is valued at about $38,000, $39,000.”
Wilson said residents she has spoken to like the idea of the town having a dog park.
“It’s a fun, safe place for their dogs to go to get some interaction with other dogs, exercise and what-not,” she said.
Chairman William Glembocki agreed it’s a nice gesture but said he’s not sure potential costs associated with improving and maintaining the dog park make it feasible, especially when there’s already a county dog park on Highway F in Randall.
Wilson has started to collect cost estimates for the work that would be needed to make the long, narrow and heavily wooded lot suitable for a dog park. For example, it would cost over $15,000 to remove dead trees and $16,800 to $19,500 for fencing.
The town could save money on lighting by limiting the park’s operating hours from dawn until dusk.
While Wilson said the garage on the property appeared useable, a relative of the Schoch family said it is not salvageable.
As a result, the town will need to determine how much it would cost to demolish the building, in addition to compiling estimates for maintenance, garbage cans, a gravel parking lot and signage.
Wilson suggested if money is a concern, maybe the facility could be developed in phases over several years. Trees could be removed one year, fencing installed the next, for example.
Flooding in one corner of the property is also a concern that needs further exploration.
Stephen Clubb, an attorney associated with the estate, said if the town does accept the donation and does not use the land for a dog park, it will revert back to the estate. Clubb said a court would decide if a phased approach is appropriate.
Schoch, of Kenosha, was a secretary for Kenosha Unified School District for more than 40 years and died in 2018. Wilson learned of Schoch’s desire to leave the parcel to the town from a neighbor.
Town officials said they hope to be able to make a decision to accept or deny the donation on or before its first meeting in August.
