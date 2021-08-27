 Skip to main content
Wheatland turns down land bequeathed for dog park
Wheatland turns down land bequeathed for dog park

WHEATLAND -- The cost to improve land bequeathed to the town of Wheatland for use as a dog park was too great to justify accepting it.

As a result, town officials turned down the generous offer.

After exploring the idea, the Wheatland Town Board voted 2-1 to forego accepting the 1.3-acre lot in the 7900 block of Highway JI from the estate of Gail Schoch.

The land is valued at roughly $39,000. However, the long narrow lot is heavily wooded. Dead trees would need to be removed, the parcel would require fencing and a structure on the lot would have needed to be repaired or torn down.

Chairman William Glembocki said while it was a nice gesture, there is already a county-owned dog park not far from Highway JI, off of Highway F in Randall.

Supervisor Kelly Wilson, who cast the sole vote in favor of accepting the parcel, collected cost estimates. She said, for example, it would cost over $15,000 to remove dead trees and between $16,800 and $19,500 for fencing.

In addition to the cost of improving the land, there would also be costs associated with maintenance, signage and installation of a gravel parking lot.

There was also a concern that the lot was prone to flooding in one corner.

Schoch, of Kenosha, a secretary for the Kenosha Unified School District for more than 40 years, died in 2018. Wilson learned of Schoch’s desire to leave the parcel to the town from a neighbor.

