Wheatland voters oppose fire station plans in non-binding referendum
WHEATLAND -- A referendum seeking input on plans to spend up to $3.8 million to build a new fire station failed at the polls on Tuesday. 

The non-binding referendum read:  “Should the Town Board issue bonds or other debt issues in order to borrow up to $3.8 million to pay for the construction of a new fire station in the town which is currently in need of replacement.”

The vote was 308, or 42%, in favor and 426, or 58%, opposed. 

The vote was being used to gauge public opinion on the project, presented by Fire Chief Lou Denko at several public meetings held over the last two months.

The anticipated tax impact to build the station would be $80 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. That means the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $160 to support the station.

The new station would replace the one built in 1977 for $42,000.

Denko said the building is still structurally sound and can be used for other town purposes, but no longer is suitable for fire apparatus.

For example, the trucks are 11 feet, 6 inches tall and the doors are 12 feet tall. The building lacks storage, office and meeting space, as well as proper facilities to decontaminate trucks and gear.
 
Fire department and Town Board members toured other stations and attended firehouse design workshops to help develop the concept being presented.
 
 
 
 
 
