Wheatland voters oppose fire station plans in non-binding referendum

The non-binding referendum read: “Should the Town Board issue bonds or other debt issues in order to borrow up to $3.8 million to pay for the construction of a new fire station in the town which is currently in need of replacement.”

The vote was 308, or 42%, in favor and 426, or 58%, opposed.

The vote was being used to gauge public opinion on the project, presented by Fire Chief Lou Denko at several public meetings held over the last two months.