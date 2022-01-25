Wheatland voters will decide if clerk, treasurer positions should be filled by appointment

WHEATLAND — Voters will decide via a binding referendum on the April 5 general election ballot if Wheatland’s clerk and treasurer positions should be filled by appointment, rather than by election.

Supervisor Andy Lois made the required motions, which were seconded by Supervisor Kelly Wilson, to hold the referendum. The motions passed by a unanimous vote of the three-person board, chaired by Bill Glembocki.

The first reading of the accompanying draft ordinance took place earlier this month. The approval of the ordinance Monday triggered the referendum, for which a resolution was adopted. The ballot will contain a “yes” or “no” question box for each position.

If voters approve the referendum, the clerk and treasurer positions would become appointed positions when the current elected terms expire April 17, 2023.

The draft ordinance states the term of office for each appointed position would be set by the Town Board but may not exceed three years, per state statute. The board may re-appoint the officers for additional terms. However, removal by the Town Board during a term may only be for “cause,” as defined by state statute.

Sheila Siegler has been Wheatland’s elected clerk since 1977. Debra Vos has been the town treasurer since 1997.

According to the Wisconsin Towns Association (WTA), out of 1,249 towns, there are currently 240 appointed clerks and 800 elected clerks, 165 appointed treasurers and 875 elected treasurers and 126 appointed clerk-treasurers and 102 elected clerk-treasurers.

In Kenosha County, the clerk-treasurer position in the town of Paris and the separate clerk and treasurer positions in the town of Randall are appointed. The Brighton clerk is still an elected seat.

According to state statute, appointed clerks and treasurers do not have to be town residents. The job qualifications, job descriptions, wages and benefits are set by the Town Board, as they are essentially town employees hired by the board.

Elected clerks and treasurers must be town residents, which some claim limits the pool of qualified candidates when a new hire is needed. Elected clerks and treasurers also are not required to possess specific qualifications or obtain training, unless required by state law, such as election training for clerks.

Like other elected town officials, elected clerks and treasurers cannot be removed from office by a board vote and are elected for two-year terms at the spring election in odd-numbered years.

Those who support a move to appointed, rather than elected, positions often cite the need for a specific skill set and the benefit of being able to look beyond the municipal boundaries to find a person who meets the qualifications of the position.

