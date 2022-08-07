"Wheels and Squeals": Kenosha County Fair returns Aug. 17-21

The Kenosha County Fair “Wheels and Squeals” is ready to run Wednesday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 21 at the fairgrounds at 111th St., Wilmot.

New this year will be a featured rodeo on Friday night at the grandstand on the grounds. The T&C Rodeo will feature bull riding, bareback riding, barrel racing and more. The event will include an additional fee of $5 for those ages 12 and older. Children age 11 and younger can attend free.

The fair will also feature many of Kenosha County’s favorites from past years, including the hay bale throwing contest, kids’ pedal tractor pulls and the demolition derby.

“Wheels and Squeals” is the County Fair’s official theme of this year, Kenosha County Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said.

“Think pigs, think racing, think Ferris wheels, think ride squeals,” Zirbel said. “Lots of wheels and squeals will be involved this year at Kenosha County Fair.”

Between indoor and outdoor vendors, around 90 vendors will be at the fair this year, Zirbel said. While there are some new vendors, Zirbel takes pride in the fact that almost all vendors return to the fair every year.

“Probably 90% of our vendors return year after year. I think that says a lot about, they obviously do well financially,” Zirbel said. “It’s a credit to our staff, my staff and the people who work here every year that the vendors return year after year after year.”

One of Zirbel’s personal favorite aspects of the fair is that it is an inter-generational event.

“Kids that I went to school with brought their kids here, and now we’re all bringing our grandkids here,” Zirbel said. “It’s so generational in that people enjoy it, and want to bring their kids and then their grandkids, so I get a big kick out of that.”

What’s on tap

Grandstand events this year are set to include: Dirt Track Racing on Wednesday and Saturday; an Antique Tractor Parade and a Truck and Tractor Pull & Combine Demolition Derby on Thursday; the T&C Rodeo on Friday; and an International Demolition Derby on Sunday.

Entertainment on the Creekside Stage is scheduled to include: WIIL ROCK Wednesday night; In The Stix on Thursday night; The Now on Friday night; Bella Cain on Saturday night; and the Doo-Wop Daddies on Sunday.

Family entertainment this year includes five live shows, all included in the cost of admission: Nick’s Kid Show, the Barnyard Adventure Show, Milwaukee Flyers, Rock-N-Circus and Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races.

The kids’ pedal pulls will be held Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19, and are open to contestants 5 thru 12 years of age/ Entries will be accepted between 10 and 11 a.m. each day. The Thursday Pedal Pull is at 11 a.m., and Friday’s Pedal Pull is at 11:30 a.m.

The annual Children’s Parade will be the morning of Friday, Aug. 19. The parade is held at the southeast end of the fairgrounds near the Fair Office. On-sight registration begins at 9:30AM. All entries must be registered by 10:15AM to participate.

Fairest of the Fair

The crowning of The Fairest of the Fair will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. The Fairest of the Fair winner will serve as an ambassador of the Kenosha County Fair and represent the Fair during a year of official duties, including appearances at local events and parades.

Aside from events throughout the year, this individual is the official host of Kenosha County Fair during the five-day event of the upcoming year. As official host, the winner is given the opportunity to participate in events/contests, perform media interviews, greet fair-goers, attend judging sessions, and crown next year’s Fairest of the Fair.

During the final days of their reign, they compete at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Annual convention for the title of Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.

Know before you go

The Kenosha County Fairgrounds are open 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily general admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and older), $5 for children ages 7-11, free for children 6 and under, $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up) and $7 for retired or active military members (ID required). Friday and Saturday night Grandstand events require separate admission fees. General parking is free.

More information on the fair is available at https://www.kenoshacofair.com/.