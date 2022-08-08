When are Kenosha's swimming pools open this week?

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool will be closed some days this season.

Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

After being closed on Monday, the following is the pool schedule for the rest of the week, weather and sufficient staff permitting:

Tuesday: Anderson Open / Washington Closed

Anderson Open / Washington Closed Wednesday: Anderson Open / Washington Closed

Anderson Open / Washington Closed Thursday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open

Anderson Closed / Washington Open Friday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open

Anderson Closed / Washington Open Saturday: Anderson Open / Washington Closed

Anderson Open / Washington Closed Sunday: Anderson Closed / Washington Open

The City will provide updates regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures on its web page: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/publicworks/parks/locations-amenities#swimming-pools.

The week of Aug. 15 will be the last week Anderson and Washington pools will be open for the season. The last day pools are open will be Aug. 21.

Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals, age 3 and up, and $3 for adults over 60. The daily fee for a non-swimming adult is $3. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult (maximum of three children per adult).