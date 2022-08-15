 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When will Kenosha swimming pools be open this week ahead of summer shutdown?

Due to staffing limitations, Anderson pool and Washington pool will be closed some days this season. Splashpads will be operational daily at Roosevelt and Schulte Parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The following is the pool schedule this week, weather permitting:

Tuesday: Anderson Closed/Washington Open

Wednesday: Anderson Open/Washington Closed

Thursday: Anderson Closed/Washington Open

Friday: Anderson Closed/Washington Open

Saturday: Anderson Open/ Washington Closed

Sunday: Anderson Open/Washington Closed

Sunday, Aug. 21, will be the last day the City of Kenosha pools will be open this season.

The City will update its web page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures at https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities#swimmingpools

Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays.

Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals, age 3 and up, and $3 for adults over 60. The daily fee for a non-swimming adult is $3. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult (maximum of three children per adult).

