Where to get COVID-19 tests in Kenosha County and nearby

Old Kenosha Fire Station No. 3

(Note: This fire station is vacant — please do not call 911 or the Fire Department to schedule testing or request information)

Free, drive-thru testing will be offered through Jan. 19 during the following hours at the former Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha:

Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m.

Thursdays, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This testing is being offered through a partnership between locally owned, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Kenosha Fire Department. An appointment and preregistration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Registering in advance will greatly speed up the line at the testing site. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above, can be tested. Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

