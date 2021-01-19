Where to get COVID-19 tests in Kenosha County and nearby

The Kenosha County Division of Health Service's list of public COVID-19 testing centers in and around Kenosha County is updated regularly.
Aurora Kenosha Medical Center
Aurora Medical Center, in partnership with national COVID-19 testing company Curative, is offering drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This testing is available to community members at no cost, regardless of symptoms. Testing is conducted at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, 10400 75th St., Kenosha. More information and reservations are available at https://curative.com.
CVS Pharmacy
Drive-thru testing is available at the CVS location at 3710 57th Ave. in Kenosha (at the intersection of Highway 31 and Washington Road/38th Street). Advance registration is required at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
Froedtert South
Drive-thru testing at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital is available to those who qualify after completing an initial phone evaluation at 262-671-7777 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Kenosha Community Health Center
A drive-thru testing site at the former Chase Bank drive-thru, 5506 Seventh Ave. in downtown Kenosha, is open to patients who complete a quick registration process at https://www.kenoshachc.org/covid-19-resource-center/. Testing is conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Old Kenosha Fire Station No. 3
(Note: This fire station is vacant — please do not call 911 or the Fire Department to schedule testing or request information)
Free, drive-thru testing will be offered through Jan. 19 during the following hours at the former Fire Station No. 3, 2121 Roosevelt Road, Kenosha:
- Tuesdays, 2 to 6 p.m.
- Thursdays, 2 to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This testing is being offered through a partnership between locally owned, independent pharmacy Modern Apothecary, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Kenosha Fire Department. An appointment and preregistration are strongly encouraged, with appointment times available at https://modernapothecary.10to8.com and registration available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Registering in advance will greatly speed up the line at the testing site. Anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin, ages 5 and above, can be tested. Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
UW-Parkside and other University of Wisconsin System campuses are offering free rapid testing to community members, students and employees. These Abbott BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests provide a result within 15 minutes. Testing is offered at the from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Jan. 22 in the Parkside Sports and Activity Center on Highway JR just south of Highway E. Masks are required upon entry. Individuals are strongly encouraged to register in advance at www.doineedacovid19test.com. More details on this testing are available at https://www.uwp.edu/explore/news/surge-testing.cfm.
West county resources
Racine County Fairgrounds
WHERE: 19805 Durand Ave., Union Grove; You must enter from Main Street (Highway 45). Preregister at register.covidconnect.wi.gov
WHEN: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 20,27
- Feb. 3,10,17,24
- March 3,10
WHO: Open to anyone ages 5 and older; minors must be accompanied by an adult.
FYI: Coordinated by the Central Racine County Health Department but open to any Wisconsin resident.