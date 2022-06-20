Who's performing live music at 'Lakeside Lounge' at Kemper Center Wednesday night?

The Front Porch Rockers, Paula Treacy, left, and Jusus Villa, perform during a Lakeside Lounge event at the Kemper Center in 2021. This year’s “Lakeside Lounge” performers from 6 to 8 p.m. will be: Violet Wilder, on Wednesday Ludlow Group, July 20; Karma Shotgun, Aug. 17; and the Jill Plaisted Group, Sept. 7.
Food will be provided by the Hydn Cheese Food Truck and a variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. (Note: Bringing alcohol beverages onto the premises is against the law.)
There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
One young man allegedly used Snapchat, Facebook and a small circle of accomplices to illicitly acquire other people's checks and collect thousands from a credit union. A $50,000 arrest warrant was issued May 20, and he was arrested less than a month later.
The Front Porch Rockers, Paula Treacy, left, and Jusus Villa, perform during a Lakeside Lounge event at the Kemper Center in 2021. This year’s “Lakeside Lounge” performers from 6 to 8 p.m. will be: Violet Wilder, on Wednesday Ludlow Group, July 20; Karma Shotgun, Aug. 17; and the Jill Plaisted Group, Sept. 7.