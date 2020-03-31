Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to government

Editor’s note: April 1 is Census Day. This is the first of a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

The committee was formed to help with promoting and heightening the awareness of the 2020 Census, to emphasize the importance of the census and to communicate how the data is used to impact our community, businesses, schools and residents in Kenosha over the next 10 years.

Why is responding to the 2020 Census important to government?

An accurate count in the 2020 Census means two things to Kenosha Alderman David Bogdala: Proper representation in government at all levels and access to resources for the services that the community needs.

“It’s very important for us to accurately reflect where people are and what services we need to provide to them to make sure that we’re taking care of them,” said Bogdala, chairman of the Complete Count Committee’s government subcommittee.

Bogdala said a complete count will ensure that the political districts that are drawn — from the City Council level on up to the U.S. House of Representatives — accurately reflect where the population is, so that everyone has equal representation. (Under the U.S. Constitution, districts are to include a roughly equal number of people.)