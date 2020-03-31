Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to government

Editor’s note: April 1 is Census Day. This is the first of a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
The committee was formed to help with promoting and heightening the awareness of the 2020 Census, to emphasize the importance of the census and to communicate how the data is used to impact our community, businesses, schools and residents in Kenosha over the next 10 years.
Why is responding to the 2020 Census important to government?
An accurate count in the 2020 Census means two things to Kenosha Alderman David Bogdala: Proper representation in government at all levels and access to resources for the services that the community needs.
“It’s very important for us to accurately reflect where people are and what services we need to provide to them to make sure that we’re taking care of them,” said Bogdala, chairman of the Complete Count Committee’s government subcommittee.
Bogdala said a complete count will ensure that the political districts that are drawn — from the City Council level on up to the U.S. House of Representatives — accurately reflect where the population is, so that everyone has equal representation. (Under the U.S. Constitution, districts are to include a roughly equal number of people.)
As for services, Bogdala noted that, when the city and county are seeking funding from the federal government, it is important to know exactly where people are located, how those populations are being served and if they are being underserved.
Community Development Block Grants are an example of this microtargeting of populations, Bogdala said. These grant funds, which are awarded by the federal government and administered by cities, counties and states, are designated principally to benefit low- and moderate-income persons, to expand economic opportunities and to eliminate blight and promote revitalization in targeted low- and moderate-income neighborhoods — the needs of which are identified by the census.
The city has received $14 million in CDBG funds since the 2010 census — dollars that could be at risk in the future if Kenosha does not have a complete count this year, Mayor John Antaramian has noted.
Census information also helps nonprofit organizations as they work on serving different sectors of the population, Bogdala said.
“The census is a very important thing for all of us,” Bogdala said, “to make sure that we have the representation, to make sure we have funding, to make sure that we have the resources that we need in order to continue to make Kenosha the great place it always has been.”
How to participate in Census 2020
Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. A unique census ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau. It should be used when responding to the census online, by phone or by mail. If a resident doesn’t have access to their census ID number, they can respond online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020 by giving the address of their residence.
The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in 14 languages. Phone lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., Central Time.
The Census Bureau will be sending reminders to households that do not respond by the end of April and starting in May households may begin receiving visits from census takers.
For more information, visit the city of Kenosha’s 2020 Census website at https://www.kenosha.org/government/2020-census, the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census, or the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov.
