Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to neighborhoods and communities?

Nelson noted a group of people who have been undercounted in the past are young children.

Each household should submit one census response – and the person filling it out should take into account everyone living in the household, no matter their age.

“We want to make sure those kids age 5 and under are not forgotten, and that they are considered in that count when it’s submitted,” Nelson said.

Stricker said this is of particular importance to things like birth-to-3 programs and Women, Infants and Children programming.

“We really want our kids to get off to the best start, and federal and state funding really helps us get there,” Stricker said.

For these reasons and more, Nelson said it is imperative to make sure “all hands are on deck” to make sure Kenosha gets an accurate count.

Said Stricker: “It only comes around every 10 years, so now is our shot, right now, to get it right and make sure that we have the proper funding for our programs and all areas of service for the next 10 years”