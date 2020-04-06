Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to neighborhoods and communities?

This is another in a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
When it comes to the 2020 Census, your community is counting on you to make sure you’re counted.
That’s the message from Ali Nelson and Shannon Stricker, members of the City of Kenosha Complete Count Committee’s Neighborhoods and Community subgroup.
“We want everyone to make sure we get an accurate count in the 2020 Census,” said Nelson, Kenosha County veterans services director and chairman of the city committee subgroup.
New this year, people can complete the census online — a useful tool, as the community is being urged to use caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Nelson encourages people to do it online.
Stricker said the total impact of COVID-19 on our community will be unknown for some time but it is a great example of how the census data will be used to help determine the effect on neighborhoods and the community.
If the city and county of Kenosha do not report an accurate count, our community stands to lose Federal funding needed to respond to this or any other crisis over the next 10 years, she said.
“It’s very important for us to get an accurate count, so that we can make sure we have the funds in place for certain situations, based on the number of people in a given area,” said Stricker, who is a contract specialist for the Kenosha County Department of Human Services.
Nelson noted a group of people who have been undercounted in the past are young children.
Each household should submit one census response – and the person filling it out should take into account everyone living in the household, no matter their age.
“We want to make sure those kids age 5 and under are not forgotten, and that they are considered in that count when it’s submitted,” Nelson said.
Stricker said this is of particular importance to things like birth-to-3 programs and Women, Infants and Children programming.
“We really want our kids to get off to the best start, and federal and state funding really helps us get there,” Stricker said.
For these reasons and more, Nelson said it is imperative to make sure “all hands are on deck” to make sure Kenosha gets an accurate count.
Said Stricker: “It only comes around every 10 years, so now is our shot, right now, to get it right and make sure that we have the proper funding for our programs and all areas of service for the next 10 years”
How to participate in Census 2020:Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. A unique Census ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau. It should be used when responding to the census online, by phone or by mail. If a resident doesn’t have access to their Census ID number they can respond online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020 by giving the address of their residence.
The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in 14 languages. Phone lines are open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Census Bureau will be sending reminders to households that do not respond by the end of April and starting in May households may begin receiving visits from census takers.
For more information, visit the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census webpage at https://www.kenosha.org/government/2020-census, the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census, or the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov.
