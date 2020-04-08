Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to nonprofit organizations and their clients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nonprofits in the community are looking to maximize 2020 Census participation by their clients, so that the services they provide can be preserved and enhanced over the next 10 years.

Pam Halbach sees the importance of the census in the work she does each day. Halbach is the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) director for the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency and the chairwoman of the nonprofits subcommittee of the City of Kenosha Complete Count Committee.

“A lot of the federal funding comes down to the nonprofits,” Halbach said. “So that would include the WIC program – it’s a nutrition program. It could include Medicaid. Our agency also does the weatherization program.

“Many of the direct services that our families could potentially receive to help them become more self-sustainable are a result of what those (census) numbers actually look like.”

With that link in mind, Halbach said the nonprofit subcommittee is working to two primary ends:

Providing other nonprofits with information and resources regarding the census.

Encouraging other nonprofits to provide education to the families they serve about the importance of the census.