Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to nonprofit organizations and their clients

Nonprofits in the community are looking to maximize 2020 Census participation by their clients, so that the services they provide can be preserved and enhanced over the next 10 years.
Pam Halbach sees the importance of the census in the work she does each day. Halbach is the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) director for the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency and the chairwoman of the nonprofits subcommittee of the City of Kenosha Complete Count Committee.
“A lot of the federal funding comes down to the nonprofits,” Halbach said. “So that would include the WIC program – it’s a nutrition program. It could include Medicaid. Our agency also does the weatherization program.
“Many of the direct services that our families could potentially receive to help them become more self-sustainable are a result of what those (census) numbers actually look like.”
With that link in mind, Halbach said the nonprofit subcommittee is working to two primary ends:
Providing other nonprofits with information and resources regarding the census.
Encouraging other nonprofits to provide education to the families they serve about the importance of the census.
“We think that nonprofits play a vital role in the census and encouraging families to complete the census, because a lot of the families we serve are considered the hard-to-reach families,” Halbach said. “That can include low-income families; it can include renters; it can include homeless. And it also includes a lot of the families that have children under the age of 5.”
Halbach said the committee has provided organizations with a basic primer on how to complete the census, information about the full confidentiality of people’s responses, and samples of the questionnaire that people will be filling out.
The organizations represented on the subcommittee include the Kenosha County Division of Health, the Kenosha Literacy Council, the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, the Kenosha YMCA and Kenosha County–UW Madison Division of Extension.
On the importance of completing the census, Halbach said: “Respond – because your voice matters.”
How to participate in Census 2020:
Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. A unique ecnsus ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau. It should be used when responding to the census online, by phone or by mail. If a resident doesn’t have access to their census ID number they can respond online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020 by giving the address of their residence.
The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in 14 languages. Phone lines are open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Census Bureau will be sending reminders to households that do not respond by the end of April and starting in May households may begin receiving visits from census takers.
For more information, visit the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census webpage at https://www.kenosha.org/government/2020-census, the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census, or the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov.
