Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to the business community

“We’re just asking everyone in Kenosha to get involved in the census, to be counted,” Finkel said. “Especially for businesses, it could determine where you might expand and which direction you want to take your organization.”

Finkel said it is important for people to know that the responses that they submit to the Census Bureau are confidential and cannot be used against them.

There’s no reason not to respond, Finkel said.

“No government entities can be informed about what your status is as a person,” he said. “Whether you are a citizen or you’re not a citizen, there are no ramifications for being involved in the census.”

He added: “Everyone’s count matters.”

How to participate in Census 2020

Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. A unique census ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau.