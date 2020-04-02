Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to the business community

Editor’s note: This is another in a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
The committee was formed to help with promoting and heightening the awareness of the 2020 Census, to emphasize the importance of completing it and to communicate how the data is used to impact our community, businesses, schools and residents in Kenosha over the next 10 years.
Asked to explain the importance of the 2020 Census, Chris Finkel rattles off two of the most oft-mentioned factors: Representation in government, and federal and state aid for the community.
But as the chairman of the City of Kenosha Complete Count Committee’s business subcommittee, Finkel sees another area of importance: Helping the business community plan for the future.
“The census is so important to Kenosha because it brings money back from the federal government to help the people who are in the most need,” said Finkel, the development director for the Kenosha YMCA. “It also determines our representation in government, and it shows the demographics of our community.”
"It’s important for the business community,” he added, “to know where its next employees might come from.”
In addition to employee recruitment, Finkel said 2020 Census data could help businesses establish expansion plans and more.
“We’re just asking everyone in Kenosha to get involved in the census, to be counted,” Finkel said. “Especially for businesses, it could determine where you might expand and which direction you want to take your organization.”
Finkel said it is important for people to know that the responses that they submit to the Census Bureau are confidential and cannot be used against them.
There’s no reason not to respond, Finkel said.
“No government entities can be informed about what your status is as a person,” he said. “Whether you are a citizen or you’re not a citizen, there are no ramifications for being involved in the census.”
He added: “Everyone’s count matters.”
How to participate in Census 2020
Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. A unique census ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau.
It should be used when responding to the census online, by phone or by mail. If a resident doesn’t have access to their census ID number, they can respond online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020 by giving the address of their residence.
The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in 14 languages. Phone lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Central Time.
The Census Bureau will be sending reminders to households that do not respond by the end of April and starting in May households may begin receiving visits from census takers.
For more information, visit the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census webpage at https://www.kenosha.org/government/2020-census, the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census, or the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.