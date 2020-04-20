Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to the faith-based community

Editor’s note: This is another in a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
When the Rev. Roy Peeples thinks of the importance of the census, his mind turns to Exodus Chapter 31, Verses 11-13.
That’s the point in the Bible where God commands Moses to take a census of the Israelites to count them, with each person paying an offering in return for forgiveness of their sins.
The stakes are certainly different today, but the principle is the same. “It’s our duty to do this,” Peeples said of participating in the 2020 Census.
“We want to count people because people count,” said Peeples, pastor at Turning Point Life Church and chairman of the faith-based community subcommittee of the City of Kenosha’s Complete Count Committee.
In the months leading up to this year’s census, which is now well underway, Peeples has encouraged churches in the community to include this message in their sermons.
Peeples’ reasons for people to respond to the census echo those of other segments of the community — an accurate count helps determine funding for federal benefits, as well as political representation. But on top of that, he notes, there’s also that obligation set forth by God.
“I always use the biblical text as my foundation to explain it because I’ve got to inspire people,” Peeples said. “I’ve got to motivate them to get involved, because not only is it a command from God, but it’s our duty. We have to get involved because it’s our duty.”
How to participate in Census 2020:
Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. A unique Census ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau. It should be used when responding to the census online, by phone or by mail. If a resident doesn’t have access to their Census ID number they can respond online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020 by giving the address of their residence.
The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in 14 languages. Phone lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The Census Bureau will send reminders to households that do not respond by the end of April, and starting in May households may begin receiving visits from census takers.
For more information, visit the City of Kenosha’s 2020 Census webpage at https://www.kenosha.org/government/2020-census, the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census, or the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov.
