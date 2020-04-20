Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to the faith-based community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This is another in a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

When the Rev. Roy Peeples thinks of the importance of the census, his mind turns to Exodus Chapter 31, Verses 11-13.

That’s the point in the Bible where God commands Moses to take a census of the Israelites to count them, with each person paying an offering in return for forgiveness of their sins.

The stakes are certainly different today, but the principle is the same. “It’s our duty to do this,” Peeples said of participating in the 2020 Census.

“We want to count people because people count,” said Peeples, pastor at Turning Point Life Church and chairman of the faith-based community subcommittee of the City of Kenosha’s Complete Count Committee.

In the months leading up to this year’s census, which is now well underway, Peeples has encouraged churches in the community to include this message in their sermons.

Peeples’ reasons for people to respond to the census echo those of other segments of the community — an accurate count helps determine funding for federal benefits, as well as political representation. But on top of that, he notes, there’s also that obligation set forth by God.