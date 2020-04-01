Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to the Hispanic community

Editor's note: This is another in a series of articles provided by the City of Kenosha 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
The committee was formed to help with promoting and heightening the awareness of the 2020 Census, to emphasize the importance of completing it and to communicate how the data is used to impact our community, businesses, schools and residents in Kenosha over the next 10 years.
Juan Torres’ mission is to spread the word.
The word that the census is safe for people to take, regardless of their immigration status, and that the census is important to the community and the services available to its residents.
As the chairman of the City of Kenosha Complete Count Committee’s Hispanic community subcommittee, Torres is conducting outreach throughout the community, in churches, schools and elsewhere.
“(I’m here) to assure them this is something very important,” Torres said. “It’s very confidential — nobody’s going to know who you are. The people who are coming to knock on your door are not from the CIA or ICE or anything like that.”
The 2020 Census had sown fears among some in the Hispanic community due to the prospect of a question asking people about their citizenship status. That question is not on the questionnaire that was ultimately approved and is now being distributed.
Torres, who is the coordinator of diversity student and family engagement for the Kenosha Unified School District, underscores the information that people submit to the U.S. Census Bureau will be kept confidential.
This is at the heart of the message he is sharing with his many in-person contacts in Kenosha’s Hispanic community. For those who are unsure how to respond – maybe they don’t have a computer, or they don’t understand English – Torres and his fellow subcommittee members are there to help.
“If they see my face, they recognize my face or they know that I’ve worked throughout the community, then they might say, ‘OK, we know Juan is telling the truth.’”
As for the census’ direct effect on the community, Torres noted that Kenosha’s growing Hispanic population is young. Demographic information gleaned from the census, he said, will help to steer scholarships and grants to this population, as they work to graduate from high school and proceed to college.
“The census is important,” Torres said. “We must do it now. We cannot wait. (We need to) make sure that we get the support that we need if we don’t know how to do it, and go with it.”
How to participate in Census 2020
Households will receive official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. A unique census ID number is included on this initial mailer from the Census Bureau. It should be used when responding to the census online, by phone or by mail.
If a resident doesn’t have access to their census ID number they can respond online at https://2020census.gov/en.html or by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish) by giving the address of their residence.
The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in 14 languages. Phone lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Central Time.
The Census Bureau will send reminders to households that do not respond by the end of April and starting in May households may begin receiving visits from census takers.
For more information, visit the city of Kenosha’s 2020 Census webpage at https://www.kenosha.org/government/2020-census, the Kenosha County 2020 Census Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCounty2020Census, or the U.S. Census Bureau website at https://2020census.gov.
