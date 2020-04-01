Why responding to the 2020 Census is important to the Hispanic community

Torres, who is the coordinator of diversity student and family engagement for the Kenosha Unified School District, underscores the information that people submit to the U.S. Census Bureau will be kept confidential.

This is at the heart of the message he is sharing with his many in-person contacts in Kenosha’s Hispanic community. For those who are unsure how to respond – maybe they don’t have a computer, or they don’t understand English – Torres and his fellow subcommittee members are there to help.

“If they see my face, they recognize my face or they know that I’ve worked throughout the community, then they might say, ‘OK, we know Juan is telling the truth.’”

As for the census’ direct effect on the community, Torres noted that Kenosha’s growing Hispanic population is young. Demographic information gleaned from the census, he said, will help to steer scholarships and grants to this population, as they work to graduate from high school and proceed to college.

“The census is important,” Torres said. “We must do it now. We cannot wait. (We need to) make sure that we get the support that we need if we don’t know how to do it, and go with it.”

How to participate in Census 2020