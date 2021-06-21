Local news matters. Help support local journalism. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Here’s a special offer (just $3 for your first three months!) to get you started: https://go.kenoshanews.com/june3
Just In
Why wait? Get local news while it’s happening! Get a digital subscription for $3 for your first 3 months!
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Thursday morning identified the victim of a two-car fatal accident Tuesday.
Two City of Kenosha Police Officers who were suspended for the use of “excessive and unreasonable” force earlier this year have returned to ac…
TOWN OF PARIS — A former antique mall in Paris once filled with trinkets from days gone by is now a banquet hall where the promise of love for…
The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was called to Hidden Oak Apartments, 8600 82nd St., at 10:18 a.m.
A civil lawsuit was filed this week against the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office by a former City of Kenosha alderman, Kevin Mathewson.
A crash in April with several vehicles led to the sixth drunken driving charge against a 49-year-old Kenosha man.
A woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment following a serious multi-vehicle crash late Friday morning at Pershing Boulevard an…
A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner set a temporary $100,000 cash bond for a 25-year-old man accused in a fatal car crash Tuesday afte…
Indiana man who made trips to Wisconsin for sex with 12-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in prison
A judge said the case against the 42-year-old man has a "horrendous set of facts."
A 42-year-old Kenosha woman who stabbed a man late last year during a domestic dispute will serve 14 months in a state prison.