WIAA closes doors to general public amid coronavirus fears

Also admitted will be contest officials, a timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and WIAA Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament. Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

According to the release, the live television broadcasts of the state tournaments will proceed as scheduled. However, the WIAA plans to limit the number of radio stations given clearance to broadcast, and press accommodations will be restricted to “either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or to one reporter per school team.”

At 8:32 a.m. Thursday, the University of Wisconsin issued a news release stating that no general admission tickets would be made available for the boys basketball tournament at the Kohl Center next week.

“This decision has been made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the COVID-19 situation,” the UW news release stated. “The limit on the number of tickets is designed to reflect social distancing recommendations from public health officials.”