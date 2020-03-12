WIAA closes doors to general public amid coronavirus fears

The WIAA announced Thursday morning that it will not allow members of the general public to attend any of its boys or girls basketball games for the rest of the tournament season.
March Madness, it appears, has fallen victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“(The WIAA is) limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events scheduled March 12-14 and March 19-21,” the WIAA stated in a news release.
The attendance limitations included in the release include:
- The WIAA state girls basketball tournament in Green Bay, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and includes 15 games and a 3-point shooting contest, running through Saturday night.
- WIAA boys sectional semifinals (38 were scheduled for Thursday night) and finals (20 are scheduled for Saturday afternoon and evening).
- The state boys basketball tournament (15 games and a 3-point contest), set for Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21, at the Kohl Center.
Local games impacted by the ruling in sectional semifinals Thursday evening include Bradford against Racine Case at Milwaukee South High School, and West Allis Central vs. Tremper at Racine Park High School.
Aside from a “limited allotment” of tickets provided to 88 immediate family members of each participating team, the WIAA release stated that general attendance tickets will not be sold or honored at any upcoming WIAA basketball events. Also included in each team’s party will be 22 team personnel and two supervisors, making for a total of 112 people per team.
Also admitted will be contest officials, a timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and WIAA Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament. Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.
According to the release, the live television broadcasts of the state tournaments will proceed as scheduled. However, the WIAA plans to limit the number of radio stations given clearance to broadcast, and press accommodations will be restricted to “either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or to one reporter per school team.”
At 8:32 a.m. Thursday, the University of Wisconsin issued a news release stating that no general admission tickets would be made available for the boys basketball tournament at the Kohl Center next week.
“This decision has been made in consultation with local and state public health officials to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the COVID-19 situation,” the UW news release stated. “The limit on the number of tickets is designed to reflect social distancing recommendations from public health officials.”
Then, at 8:58 a.m., the WIAA issued its own news release stating that the attendance restrictions would also include this weekend’s state girls basketball and boys sectional semifinals and finals.
All sectional semifinals and finals will be played at neutral sites.
The restrictions are creating a nightmare situation for schools and local businesses that depend on state tournament income. For one, schools (and the WIAA) must now figure out how to refund the cost of pre-sold tickets.
And for another, hotels must brace for an onslaught of canceled reservations from fans no longer able to attend the games, and restaurants and other businesses must adjust to the loss of patrons and income.
The decision also will affect the WIAA and sectional host schools financially. Losing almost all ticket income from the state girls tournament, state boys tournament and boys sectionals will severely impact the WIAA’s annual budget. Also, schools that agreed to host sectional games will lose the income from their percentage of ticket sales.