WIAA puts plan in place for fall sports

There were a number of other logistical concerns with moving football to the spring, he said.

“(The WFCA) believes it presents too many challenges, especially with field conditions and the availability of the fields,” he said. “Many of the football fields are used as soccer fields in the spring. ... The winter conditions and the spring conditions in the northern part of the state aren’t real suitable to playing baseball, much less moving football into that area.”

Doctor’s perspective

Dr. Kevin Walter, chairman of the WIAA’s sport medical advisory committee and a pediatric sports medical specialist, said it’s important for society to learn how to deal with the virus moving forward.

It’s not going away any time soon, he said.

“We have all learned more about the coronavirus, but we still have a lot to learn,” he said. “We don’t know when it’s going to end. We don’t know when the vaccine will be there. ... As we find things out, it changes what we used to do.

“... We have to learn to adapt, and we have to learn to live with the virus. That’s going to change what sports look like, how we can train and things like that.”