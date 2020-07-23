WIAA puts plan in place for fall sports

The 2020 fall high school sports season across the state now has a starting point.
But it certainly didn’t come easy, or without a lengthy and involved discussion, during Thursday morning’s special Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference Board of Control meeting that was held virtually and streamed live online.
In an 8-3 vote, the board approved a motion by Stratford’s Scott Winch to start practice for the “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming the week of Aug. 17, followed by the “high-risk” sports of football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer the week of Sept. 7.
The approved motion came on the heels of a failed one by Wauwatosa’s Phil Ertl, who represents southeastern Wisconsin, which would have had the high-risk sports starting Aug. 24 and the others Aug. 17. That motion failed, 9-2.
WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said it was his opinion that local control in this issue was important.
The virus has affected the state in different ways, and that needs to be taken into account, he said.
“If I had that unilateral authority, I would say to you as the board, ‘For those of our members who are able to sponsor fall sports, let’s go,’” Anderson said. “’If you need to delay, fine.’ Let’s go for those counties who are not confronting this, for fall the best that we can.
“... Let’s provide as many opportunities for this membership to serve their kids. It’s not one size fits all. This is not a normal year. If we limit ourselves, then we are limiting the possibilities and opportunities of providing these things to young people.”
Many questions What is now a starting place isn’t without many questions, however.
If schools are forced to pause their participation because of the pandemic, they will be afforded a chance to move those seasons to the spring in one form or another — possibly following a plan pushed by schools in the southwestern part of the state that led to Thursday’s meeting.
That plan would have moved fall sports to the spring, with the first athletic events happening in the winter, and pushed spring sports into the summer.
Schools in the Big 8 Conference, which are located in and around the Madison area, along with Menomonee Falls, already have canceled their participation this fall.
Another caveat is how the state tournament series, sponsored by the WIAA, will look this year if held at all.
That isn’t the priority at the moment, although the hope is things will progress positively enough to allow some kind of state champion to be crowned in each of the fall sports, Anderson said.
“We need to get out of that mindset that there’s no point in having a season if we can’t find a champion,” he said. “That’s absolutely wrong in education-based athletics.”
Winch agreed.
“I think we just get the start of it going,” he said. “I don’t think tournaments should really be a high priority right now. I think giving kids the opportunity to play is our biggest priority.”
Not driven by football
While the plan from the southwestern part of the state was seen by many, at least throughout social media, as driven by football, that wasn’t the case as far as the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association was concerned.
WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki, who oversees football, said the WFCA was pushing for a Sept. 1 start with a seven-game regular season.
Safety and health of the athletes if football were moved to the spring would be a top concern, as the expectation is the schedule would shift back to normal next fall.
That means a very short window of recovery time between the two seasons in a highly physical sport, Labecki said.
“The overexposure potential if we have football in the spring, and it’s an extended season that isn’t over until the end of June (is high),” he said. “We are starting football again in 2021 hopefully in the beginning of August. That narrows the gap between the two seasons, and you could have more injuries and the loss of participation because of that.”
There were a number of other logistical concerns with moving football to the spring, he said.
“(The WFCA) believes it presents too many challenges, especially with field conditions and the availability of the fields,” he said. “Many of the football fields are used as soccer fields in the spring. ... The winter conditions and the spring conditions in the northern part of the state aren’t real suitable to playing baseball, much less moving football into that area.”
Doctor’s perspective
Dr. Kevin Walter, chairman of the WIAA’s sport medical advisory committee and a pediatric sports medical specialist, said it’s important for society to learn how to deal with the virus moving forward.
It’s not going away any time soon, he said.
“We have all learned more about the coronavirus, but we still have a lot to learn,” he said. “We don’t know when it’s going to end. We don’t know when the vaccine will be there. ... As we find things out, it changes what we used to do.
“... We have to learn to adapt, and we have to learn to live with the virus. That’s going to change what sports look like, how we can train and things like that.”
Walter said the WIAA has done well with its return to participation this summer, which will be helpful moving forward, but other areas of society have work to do yet.
“When I drive down the road and check out my two community high schools working out, they are doing and following the WIAA recommendations,” he said. “When I take my elementary school daughter to her softball game, I can tell you there’s not really any following of that.
“I really am proud of how our schools and coaches are working and adapting to reduce the risk to our communities and athletes, reduce that harm and really improve safety.”
Without school-related activities, which comes with heavy oversight, both locally and by the WIAA, that void will be filled by other entities that may not follow those guidelines, Walter said.
“The WIAA and member schools are positioned to really do this as best as possible,” he said. “I fear that, if school activities go away, other activities creep up and there’s less oversight, maybe less responsibility, less medical partnership, there’s potentially an increased chance of harm and risk.”
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
new mask
Linda Pleuger
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.