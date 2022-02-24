Widow of detention center corporal who died of COVID-19 fighting for benefits

The widow of a 23-year veteran of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, whose husband died of COVID-19 late last year, is fighting to have his death classified as occurring in the line of duty.

Cpl. Christopher Basina, who was a supervisor at the Kenosha County Detention Center, 4777 88th Ave., died Oct. 8. Basina, 55, was the first member of the department to die of the virus during the pandemic.

Attorney Kevin Martin of the Oak Creek-based Martin Law Office, S.C., is representing Cheryl Basina, Christopher Basina’s wife of nearly three decades and the administrator of his estate.

“We have filed a notice of claim, which is a precursor to the civil suit,” Martin said.

Notice of claim served

Martin said there are much-needed “statutory provisions for wage continuation and health insurance benefits” available to the spouse of someone who died in the line of duty, among other things.

Martin said Cheryl Basina’s attorneys reached out to the county prior to filing the notice of claim and received a response through the county’s workers compensation carrier stating that because the physician who they consulted with was not provided enough information, they could not conclude that Christopher Basina’s death was in the line of duty.

“The physician offered a report stating that she (the physician) does not have enough information in order to determine whether the exposure occurred while he was at work,” Martin said. “Therefore, she concluded that she was not able to determine whether it occurred at work.

“Rather than providing the work comp carrier’s infectious disease physician with the information that she was requesting, they (the county) just concluded that his exposure was not in the line of duty.”

Martin continued: “When the physician you retain is asking for more information in order to arrive at a decision, why not provide that physician with the information he or she is asking for?”

Cases at facility had increased

According to the notice of claim, served on Feb. 2, there was an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases both with the staff and inmates at the detention center when Christopher Basina was working there.

Among his duties, according to Martin, Basina was responsible for conducting roll call, rounding to each dorm, talking with guards and inmates, performing administrative tasks and administering nasal COVID-testing swabs to inmates.

Such tasks resulted in Basina being exposed for more than 15 minutes to individuals infected with COVID-19 in close proximity. Basina was required to wear a KN95 mask at work, but the inmates were not, according to Martin.

Basina worked 12-hour days at the Kenosha County Detention Center on Sept. 10, 11, 12, 15 and 16 in 2021. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 20 after coming down with symptoms on Sept 19, according to the notice of claim served to the county earlier this month. He died less than three weeks later.

Basina’s primary care physician authored a letter stating he died from complications associated with the coronavirus as a result of workplace exposure. Martin said that whether or not Basina was vaccinated “probably had no impact on his exposure ... (and also) had little impact with regard to his ability to acquire the infection.”

In other words, his vaccination status should not be a factor in any claims.

“Because it happened in the workplace, we do not look to the employee to determine whether the employee was at fault,” Martin said. “That’s not the work-comp system.”

Martin said under state law, the county has 120 days from the date it was served to respond.

‘Exceptional hardship’

Martin said Cheryl Basina is facing “exceptional financial hardship.”

“She now has to pay for COBRA benefits in order to keep her health insurance coverage,” Martin said. “Dealing with the loss of your husband is difficult enough. Dealing with the loss of your husband who was just doing his job on behalf of the county is even harder.

“To have the county turn its back on you in a way that can cause you financial hardship is just throwing salt on the wound.”

Martin said Cheryl Basina prefers to to have all communications go through him at the moment.

Martin also said that under Wisconsin statutes, the county must continue to pay health insurance premiums for the surviving spouse of an officer who dies in the line of duty. Jailers under direction of a sheriff are considered law enforcement officers.

Under the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2020, passed by the U.S. Congress and cited in the notice, “a general presumption that COVID-19 or related complications suffered by a public safety officer constitutes a personal injury sustained in the line of duty.”

County responds

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said that he is only “vaguely familiar” with the matter and said he can’t comment at this time.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth could not be reached for comment.

“Kenosha County deeply feels the loss of Corrections Corporal Chris Basina, a long-time and respected employee, and we offer our condolences to his family and loved ones who are understandably grieving,” Kenosha Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone III said in an emailed statement.

Cardamone said there has not yet been a final determination on whether the death was in the line of duty.

“The county was only recently served with a notice of circumstances, generally a step taken prior to the filing of a claim,” Cardamone said. “The notice will be reviewed under the appropriate process so that in the event a claim is filed, it can be appropriately and fairly evaluated and addressed.”

In response to a question about whether details into the investigation were provided to the infectious disease expert who could help determine cause, Cardamone replied: “It is my understanding that the county’s third-party worker’s compensation administrator provided all relevant and available information to medical experts evaluating this case.”

Kenosha County Supervisor Zach Rodriguez has drafted a resolution to recognize Basina’s death as in the line of duty.

