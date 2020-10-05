Wienermobile tours Kenosha

One big dog was seen rolling around town over the weekend. And wherever it went it brought smiles oozing with wonder and nostalgia.
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrived in the Kenosha area Friday for an unannounced stop to let its operators get a break from the road. But even though it had no official stops here, the vehicle still served its purpose in promoting the Oscar Mayer brand as numerous curious people approached for a closer look and to take photos.
The vehicle is one of six that Kraft Heinz Company operates across the country. The one in Kenosha is assigned to the Wienermobile central district, which includes the western part of the Midwest and extends into the Plains states.
Currently assigned to the central district Wienermobile are Maggie Thomas of Tupelo, Miss., and Zach Chatham of Charlotte, N.C.
“And we are some lucky dogs that got chosen to drive one of six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles across the country,” Thomas said Sunday, while the Wienermobile was parked at Southport Marina Park.
They are both recent college grads — Thomas attended Mississippi State and Chatham attended the University of Alabama. They applied to be Oscar Mayer Wienermobile ambassadors after graduating. It’s a full-time, one-year, paid position.
Their unofficial job title is “hotdogger,” and that comes with nicknames that help promote Oscar Mayer parent company Kraft Heinz’s product line. Thomas calls herself “Mustard Mags” and Chatham is “Zach and Cheese.”
Making connections
The Wienermobiles in safer times would park outside grocery stores. But Chatham said this year the vehicles are trying to visit community events where things can better spread out, like local pumpkin patches and food truck festivals.
“It’s been a lot more fun because we’ve been able to engage with the people of the town more than at a grocery store stop,” Chatham said.
Among the people they mingled with on Sunday at Harbor Park was Dave Calderwood of Kenosha, who appropriately was accompanied by his dachshund (commonly known as a wiener dog) named Sprechers.
Having no scheduled stops in Kenosha, Thomas and Chatham took in the area’s sights, including the lakefront and a stop earlier at the Mars Cheese Castle, which left a lasting impression on both.
Thomas tried the cheese curds, which she said were delicious. She also had a grilled cheese
“The cheese was amazing,” Thomas said. And Zach had a Reuben, which he said was really good.
The two have been on the road since July 26 and have traveled as far west as Montana. Zach even drove the 27-footlong Wienermobile through Yellowstone National Park.
“We get to see a lot of new places and since we’re both southerners it’s really cool to see this part of the country,” Thomas said. “Kenosha is beautiful. We’ve really enjoyed it. We’re really glad we got to come here on one of our stops.”
In case you are wondering, the Wienermobile is not set up as a camper, although it has a table and television. The hotdoggers stay in hotels as they travel.
Chatham and Thomas will travel the central district until the end of the year. Then they will be paired with new hotdoggers and assigned to a different region until June.
For more information about the Wienermobile or about how to apply to be a hotdogger, go online to: oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.
