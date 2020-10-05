Wienermobile tours Kenosha

Making connections

The Wienermobiles in safer times would park outside grocery stores. But Chatham said this year the vehicles are trying to visit community events where things can better spread out, like local pumpkin patches and food truck festivals.

“It’s been a lot more fun because we’ve been able to engage with the people of the town more than at a grocery store stop,” Chatham said.

Among the people they mingled with on Sunday at Harbor Park was Dave Calderwood of Kenosha, who appropriately was accompanied by his dachshund (commonly known as a wiener dog) named Sprechers.

Having no scheduled stops in Kenosha, Thomas and Chatham took in the area’s sights, including the lakefront and a stop earlier at the Mars Cheese Castle, which left a lasting impression on both.

Thomas tried the cheese curds, which she said were delicious. She also had a grilled cheese

“The cheese was amazing,” Thomas said. And Zach had a Reuben, which he said was really good.

The two have been on the road since July 26 and have traveled as far west as Montana. Zach even drove the 27-footlong Wienermobile through Yellowstone National Park.