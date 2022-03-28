Wild Ones Root River Chapter debuts online store

Wild Ones Root River Chapter has announced the launch of an online store for its annual sale of native plants.

Serving Southeast Wisconsin, Wild Ones Root River Chapter is a branch of the national not-for-profit organization of the same name that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities.

Each year Wild Ones sells native plants in five categories from woodland perennials and shrubs to vines and grasses.

Previous to the pandemic, Wild Ones offered in-person plant sales at several host sites in Kenosha and Racine.

In 2020 sales were put on hold. In 2021 plants were sold online through a “no-tech” format, according to Joann Sustacheck, chapter vice president and native plant sale coordinator.

The online sales platform was debuted March 1.

“It’s kind of exciting because instead of just looking an Excel spread sheet with common plant names, customers can now read a description and see picture of the plant to get an idea of how it would look in their yard. We feel it’s more interactive.”

Also new this year is the elimination of the minimum plant purchase, she said. “We’re waiving the minimum to encourage people to try out and hope they get addicted to native plants.”

In addition to offering native plants to beautify landscapes, the annual sale is also a fundraiser for Wild Ones, Sustacheck said.

“Proceeds from the sales have been used to help conserve land in Chiwaukee Prairie, support the food forest project at St. Matthew’s Eldergarten, Kenosha and fund the Caring for Creation Project at Covenant Presbyterian Church Garden, Racine.”

Orders will be taken online through April 10.

Plant order pickup will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at Dane Hill Farm, 1826 Old Fancher Rd., Mount Pleasant.

To view and order from the online store visit: https://rootrivernativeplantsale.org. For more information call Joann Sustacheck, 262-339-9794.

