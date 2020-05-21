Will a year's worth of work for 4-H project animals end with a fair?

The project culminates at auction, the earnings from which are used to re-invest in an animal for the following year and are put into a college fund.

“We get to see a summer’s worth of hard work pay off when we step in the show ring in July and August, while doing it with our family and friends besides us,” Kelsey said of the experience. “It’s the moments like these that we live for when everything comes full circle.”

For Kyle Lois, 19, this year marks the last year he would be able to show – unless, like done by the NCAA, an extra year of eligibility is granted.

“The thought of not being able to show is a hard one to swallow,” Kyle said. “This project started before the virus. A lot of time and investment has gone into the animals. One last time to show is no different than one last time walking off the football field after my final high school game. The excitement and emotions are real.”

Many fairs still on, or no decision yet

As of May 20, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs reported 67 of the 75 state, county and district fairs are planning on hosting their fair or have yet to make a final decision. Most of the fairs that were cancelled were to be held in June and July.