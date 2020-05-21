Will a year's worth of work for 4-H project animals end with a fair?

Kenosha and Racine County 4-Hers are working tirelessly caring for their project animals with no promise they will be able to show them at a local or state fair as guidelines for doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be released.
“The thought of not showing makes me want to cry,” said Jalyn Warren, 16, who hopes to show steer and pigs at the Kenosha County Fair and a steer at the Wisconsin State Fair. “Not being able to show would break my heart because we look forward to showing at the fair all year long.”
Hundreds of area youth share the same fear.
“It’s hard to put into words what the thought of not being able to show this year makes me feel,” said Kelsey Henderson, of Paris. “It brings me to tears.”
The youth have made an investment of both time and money.
“When I bought my heifer in October I had never even heard of COVID-19,” Caden Warren, 15, said.
They are up early and spend hours each day, seven days a week, tending for their animals.
“We have been working with, taking care of, showing, and bonding with our steers since October,” said Kelsey, who hopes to show steer and pigs at the Racine County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair. “We got our pigs in March and have been working with them ever since.”
The project culminates at auction, the earnings from which are used to re-invest in an animal for the following year and are put into a college fund.
“We get to see a summer’s worth of hard work pay off when we step in the show ring in July and August, while doing it with our family and friends besides us,” Kelsey said of the experience. “It’s the moments like these that we live for when everything comes full circle.”
For Kyle Lois, 19, this year marks the last year he would be able to show – unless, like done by the NCAA, an extra year of eligibility is granted.
“The thought of not being able to show is a hard one to swallow,” Kyle said. “This project started before the virus. A lot of time and investment has gone into the animals. One last time to show is no different than one last time walking off the football field after my final high school game. The excitement and emotions are real.”
Many fairs still on, or no decision yet
As of May 20, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs reported 67 of the 75 state, county and district fairs are planning on hosting their fair or have yet to make a final decision. Most of the fairs that were cancelled were to be held in June and July.
This year would mark the Centennial Celebration of the Kenosha County Fair, scheduled for August 19-23.
“The Kenosha County Fair Association is continuing to monitor both state and local guidelines and how they may affect the 2020 fair,” fair manager Denise Zirbel said. Thursday. “Our focus, as always, is the safety and health of our volunteers, guests, vendors and the community.”
Racine County Fair organizers are also preparing for the event, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 2 in Union Grove, and are “continually monitoring the situation.” The Walworth County Fair, the season’s latest and the state’s oldest and largest county fair, is scheduled to take place Sept. 2-7.
‘Let the Kids Show’
In the meantime, signs that read, “Let the Kids Show,” are being posted in yards throughout Kenosha and Racine counties.
Julie Kreuscher, of Kansasville, designed the signs based on similar signs in another area of the state and thought it would be a nice way for people to show their support for the kids.
“Our kids have had so much taken away from them,” Kreuscher said. “This is what they are holding onto. It’s a lot of hard work.”
She said the Fair Board members she knows are working hard exploring all the options. Board members in both counties grew up showing animals and now have children or family members who do.
“I believe they are doing anything and everything they can to make it happen for the kids,” Kreuscher said.
Kelsey said the 4-H youth serve as industry ambassadors during the show.
“Showing animals is what I love to do, it’s what my family loves to do, it’s our passion,” Kelsey said. “Showing our animals gives us an opportunity to represent agriculture and the livestock industry and advocate for all that it has to offer.”
The kids learn a lot
Regardless if they will be able to complete the project, they said much is learned along the way.
“We may not get to show our animals this summer, but that hasn’t stopped us from working hard at the barn every day,” Kelsey said. “There have been invaluable life lessons that one can only get from the show industry and raising cattle and pigs, from good morals and values, to responsibility, to motivation, to leadership roles.”
Caring for the animals has also provided some sense of “normalcy” during this difficult time.
“Going down to the barn is a great distraction and break from the news and is a time when our family comes together and works hard,” Kelsey said. “It’s the hope, hard work, and family that are getting us through these times. Working with our animals reminds us of the simple things in life and that we will get through this.”
She said her family works together daily to feed the animals and cleaning the pens.
“We spend countless hours at the barn rinsing, blowing, brushing, exercising, and leading,” she said. “Every day we walk, brush, and practice showing our pigs.”
“Through difficult times like this, it is amazing to be part of such an inspiring industry that is still working hard even with the uncertainty,” Kelsey said.
Jalyn agreed that having a steer and pig to take care of helped her “get through the quarantine.”
