Will Gov. Evers order schools to close statewide in fall? At least one Republican fears he will

“The pandemic has exposed how underfunded and under-resourced public schools are while laying bare the racial and economic inequities our schools and communities face,” the Kenosha Education Association stated.

“We see this as an opportunity to make things better for public schools,” Racine Educators Association President Angelina Cruz told The Journal Times after Monday’s caravan regarding the expanded list of demands.

Mikalsen said that Whitewater’s senator has been “connecting the dots” and that he believes the timing of the caravan immediately following the issuing of a statewide mask mandate is intended to show more support than actually exists for having schools closed in the fall.

“This is about politics. Not about health, this is about politics,” Mikalsen claimed.

Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, disagrees fully with Nass’ assertions. She still trusts the advice from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other health organizations, and that the governor is acting to protect lives and not acting on a political basis.