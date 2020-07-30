Will mask mandate face legal challenge? Kenosha attorney says it might

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers' order requiring the majority of Wisconsinites to wear a face mask when inside most buildings takes effect Saturday

It potentially sets up another legal battle.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, indicated that the Legislature is not planning on challenging the governor this time.

However, Kenosha County Board member Terry Rose, an attorney, said he is opposed to the mandate and has been speaking to someone he may represent in a lawsuit to try to fight the order.

“I’m certainly considering it if a client comes along,” Rose said.

Rose said he does not believe the governor has the legal authority to issue a second emergency order on the virus. He also was also upset that the order exempts the legislature and the judiciary.

"I’m in favor of people voluntarily complying but using a mask, but I don’t like government telling you whether to wear a mask or not without any legislative authority,” Rose said, adding that Evers is “seizing power without legislative authority.

“You don’t pass laws in this country that way, this is not a dictatorship.”