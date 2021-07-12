William Erickson named a Kenosha Hometown Hero

He also volunteers more than 20 hours per week at the Kenosha County Veterans Services Office; was the former secretary-treasurer of the Kenosha County Jail Chaplaincy from 1983 to 2018; and was a member of the Kenosha Racine Community Action Agency Committee.

He also volunteers his time to assist a non-profit organization, The Garden of Eatin, in Kenosha. This organization, which donates its harvest to local soup kitchens and pantries, is run by and was created by a veteran. He is also the chairperson of the Kenosha County Courthouse Bailiff’s and the United Way of Kenosha County Committee. Erickson was the 2019 runner-up and the 2020 winner of the Wisconsin Veterans Advocacy Award.

Suicides decrease

Upon receiving the honor, Erickson praised the work of those advocating for veterans on a daily basis and recent successes in addressing the issue of suicides among them.

