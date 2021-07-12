William Erickson named a Kenosha Hometown Hero

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission has selected William Erickson as the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the second quarter of 2021. Erickson was honored before the City Council Wednesday night.
“Erickson’s selfless dedication was instrumental in transforming the Wisconsin State Association for County Veterans Service Commission into a highly effective veterans organization,” said Ald. Jack Rose, commission chairman. “He is purpose-driven and his initiatives have resulted in the improved lives of veterans and their families. His proactive approach to educate, train and engage commissioners (approximately 249 people) have improved the overall effectiveness and working relationships with the CVSO’s and their commissioners.”
His service
Erickson was nominated for his service in the Marine Corps for 1964 to 1967, achieving the rank of corporal, while serving as the communications chief of the Radio Relay Platoon. His various training includes Advanced Infantry Training at Camp Pendleton, Electronics School in San Diego and assignment to Headquarters Battalion at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Nominating Erickson were Ali Nelson, Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services director, and Rick Stoddard, Kenosha County Veterans Council treasurer.
His awards include a Meritorious Advancement, a Good Conduct Award, Sharpshooter Badge Rifle and National Defense Service Medal. He is the secretary-treasurer of the Wisconsin State Association for County Veterans Service Commission; member of the First Congressional District of Wisconsin Veterans Advisory Council; the vice president of the Kenosha County Veterans Council; chairperson for American Legion Post 21 and the commissioner for Kenosha County Veterans Service Commission.
He also volunteers more than 20 hours per week at the Kenosha County Veterans Services Office; was the former secretary-treasurer of the Kenosha County Jail Chaplaincy from 1983 to 2018; and was a member of the Kenosha Racine Community Action Agency Committee.
He also volunteers his time to assist a non-profit organization, The Garden of Eatin, in Kenosha. This organization, which donates its harvest to local soup kitchens and pantries, is run by and was created by a veteran. He is also the chairperson of the Kenosha County Courthouse Bailiff’s and the United Way of Kenosha County Committee. Erickson was the 2019 runner-up and the 2020 winner of the Wisconsin Veterans Advocacy Award.
Suicides decrease
Upon receiving the honor, Erickson praised the work of those advocating for veterans on a daily basis and recent successes in addressing the issue of suicides among them.
“A short number of years ago we all read in the newspapers where there are 23 veterans who committed suicide each day in the nation,” he said during the meeting. “Now that number has decreased from 23 down to 18, which shows the effort by the federal, state governments, veterans organizations and other people, organizations and individuals of good will who are seeking out veterans that need help ... and helping to reduce this number so that veterans will not commit suicide.”
Call for nominations
The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is calling for nominations for the third quarter of 2021. The deadline is Aug. 31.
The program was created to identify and recognize as “Hometown Heroes”, worthy men and women who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces, according to the commission. They are recognized for their outstanding personal achievements and the positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community.
Honorees must be born in, currently reside in or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.
Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the city website at kenosha.org. A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter.
The commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations and community awards) and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).
One Hometown Hero award is given out each quarter. Each winner receives a congratulatory certificate from the mayor. The winner from each quarter will be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of that year.
IN PHOTOS: See expanded photos from the 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
Allison Murray of the Kenosha News and Kris Kochman of the City of Kenosha contributed to this report.