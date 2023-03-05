Meet Willow Newell

Grew up: In Racine, where she still lives with her family

Parents: Anniekay Erby-Newell and Willie Newell

Younger sister: Winter Newell

Education: Pursuing a music theater degree as a sophomore at Carthage College

Pageant experience: She's been competing since age 13 and started in the Miss America Organization as Miss Racine’s Outstanding Teen 2017. In 2018, she placed in the Top Four at Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen and placed second runner-up at the state competition in 2021 as Miss Great Lake’s Outstanding Teen.

Talent for the Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition: Vocal performance. She sang "A Change in Me" from Broadway’s "Beauty and the Beast."

Her Miss Kenosha platform: Diversifying the entertainment industry is all about creating a culture on screen and stage that represents the diversity of the U.S. and the world.

In theater: She works in the theater department as the choreographer for Gilmore Fine Arts School in Racine and will travel to New York in April with the school's Swing Choir. She's been on stage with the Racine Theatre Guild and at Carthage College, where she sang "Aquarius" in "Hair" last fall.

Dream role on stage: Fantine in "Les Misérables." Newell "saw it in Chicago in 2017, and a young Black woman played the role." (Fantine sings the iconic "I Dreamed a Dream" song in the Broadway show.)

Career goals: To earn a master's degree in film studies and eventually write and direct her own plays and films.

Immediate goal: To become the first Black Miss Wisconsin at the pageant in June.