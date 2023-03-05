Newly crowned Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell has an unusual superpower: She loves public speaking.
“I knew I wanted to be on stage ever since I was a little girl,” she said. “I thrive on stage.”
That confidence serves her well in her new role, and she hopes to be busy connecting with members of the community.
Already, just two weeks after the Feb. 18 pageant, Newell has met with students at Dimensions of Learning Academy (for Read Across America) and Indian Trail High School (for the Black History Bee) and, when we spoke Thursday, she was getting set to model jewelry at the Hospice Alliance gala and auction.
“I can’t wait to really connect with people in the community,” she said. “This role gives you that opportunity.”
She also hopes to spread the word about her platform, which focuses on bringing more diversity to the entertainment world.
People are also reading…
As a music theater major at Carthage College and a community theater veteran, she’s passionate about this issue.
“I decided to focus on a subject I’m already doing,” she said about choosing a Miss Kenosha platform. “I want to change the way people are seen in musicals and movies. This platform is truly me.”
She’s following Jenna Zeihen who, as Miss Kenosha 2022, set a record for making appearance, with close to 200 community engagements.
“Jenna is amazing and set a really high bar,” Newell said, laughing. “I don’t know if I can match that, but I will have fun trying.”
So far, meeting the public has been her favorite part of wearing the Miss Kenosha crown and sash.
“I’ve received a ton of support from so many people,” she said. “I’ve been hearing lots of ‘congratulations’ at events and at the reception after the pageant.”
Soon after she was crowned at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, “three little Black girls came up to me and said ‘we were rooting for you,’” Newell said. “That means so much to me.”
On social media, too, she’s seen “my followers skyrocket on Instagram and Facebook. It’s really been great.”
Pageants 101
When asked what advice she would give to anyone considering entering the Miss Kenosha competition, Newell echoes the Nike slogan: “Do it. Don’t back down, and don’t fear embarrassment. The key to doing well is to be your authentic self.”
Before competing in her first pageant, Newell wishes she had known to “bring food with me. Now I have snacks at every pageant,” she said.
“I joke that it’s my ‘rider’ that I have to have string cheese, granola bars and bottles of water with me backstage,” she said, referring to the sometimes notorious demands listed in performing artists’ contract “riders.”
When she first started competing at age 13, “I didn’t eat anything at all, and that didn’t help. You really need to keep your energy up.”
She jokes about all the food that can be found backstage at a pageant.
“We love to eat,” she said of the contestants. “Pageants now have women of all different sizes, and we aren’t starving ourselves to all look the same.”
Love it, hate it
Newell’s favorite part of any pageant is the evening gown portion.
“I have a lot of bling and am glamorous in my everyday life,” she said while looking fabulous on a Thursday evening. “I like to get my nails done and pick out outfits. So, evening gown is really great for me. You get to really shine.”
Her least favorite part of any competition?
“Waiting for the results,” she said. “I actually have nightmares about it. We’re all on stage, waiting for the announcement. Just let us know already!”
Pageant crew
Newell is quick to give her family credit for her success.
“My parents are so supportive, and my whole family is at all my pageants. I call them my ‘pageant crew,’” she said, mentioning her grandmother Dorothy, Aunt April, Uncle Darren and Uncle Brad.
At the Miss Kenosha pageant, each contestant gets to choose one person to walk across the stage with, and Newell chose her grandmother.
“That was so special to me,” she said.
And following in her glittering footsteps is her younger sister, Winter, who, at age 14, is starting her own pageant career.
“We’re like the same person,” Newell said, smiling widely. “She sings, too, and we look alike. She’s an amazing little sister.”
Looking ahead
At the end of 2023, Newell hopes she can look back “and say I made everyone proud,” shel said. “I am setting a precedent as the first Black Miss Kenosha, and I want to help change people’s perspectives on what Miss Kenosha can be.”
Until then, she’s busy getting ready for the Miss Wisconsin pageant in June, where she promises to “go bigger and try to shine even brighter.”