Wilmot Academic Decathlon team advances to regionals

On Nov. 10th the Wilmot Academic Decathlon team competed in its first competition of the season. A week later, the Panthers received the exciting news that they scored over 30,000 points for the first time in school history and are leading all teams in Wisconsin.
“It’s an awesome accomplishment for them, one to be very proud of, especially under these conditions. I can’t say it was expected they would perform so well,” said Wilmot coach Don Serkowski. “With this type of start, an eighth straight state championship is a definite possibility, even another shot at a Division II national championship.”
Note: Both future competitions are guaranteed to occur this year, with the National Competition already designated to be virtual, the state competition in March is still tentatively scheduled to be in-person.
Looking at the numbers
Wilmot currently has five of the top 10 overall scorers in Wisconsin, another school first!
Sophomore Isaac Keen leads all Wisconsin scorers and posted a perfect score of 1,000 points on the social science test! He most likely leads the state in music and science as well.
Senior Iain McCutchan was Wilmot’s second highest scorer, the third highest statewide, and by far the highest scoring Varsity in the state. He also scored impressively on the social science test missing only one question, posting a score of 980. Iain also led all fellow Panthers on the economics exam, which is likely among the tops in the state as well.
Junior Sydney Fontaine is Wilmot’s third leading scorer, the state’s fourth highest, and the third highest honors scorer in the state. Sydney most likely leads the entire state in art and language and literature.
Senior Anna Carroll was Wilmot’s fourth leading scorer and is the seventh highest overall in the state. She also leads all scholastic scorers across Wisconsin. Anna was the second highest overall scorer and top scholastic at the state competition last year, so expect her to move up closer to the top in the coming competitions!
Senior, Meadow Loveless was the fifth highest Wilmot scorer, 10th highest overall scorer in the state, and third highest varsity scorer in Wisconsin.
Senior Lydia Fielder is Wilmot’s sixth leading scorer, and among the top varsities in the state. She posted the 13th highest overall score in Wisconsin. At last year’s state competition Lydia finished second overall in the varsity division.
Isaac LaRose, Lulu Cooper, and Kort Visocnik round out the team.
The Panthers have advanced to the regional round and are seeking their 11th regional championship in school history. The competition is scheduled to be held virtually (for the first time) on Jan. 8th. This year’s overall theme is the Cold War.
