Wilmot Academic Decathlon team advances to regionals

On Nov. 10th the Wilmot Academic Decathlon team competed in its first competition of the season. A week later, the Panthers received the exciting news that they scored over 30,000 points for the first time in school history and are leading all teams in Wisconsin.

“It’s an awesome accomplishment for them, one to be very proud of, especially under these conditions. I can’t say it was expected they would perform so well,” said Wilmot coach Don Serkowski. “With this type of start, an eighth straight state championship is a definite possibility, even another shot at a Division II national championship.”

Note: Both future competitions are guaranteed to occur this year, with the National Competition already designated to be virtual, the state competition in March is still tentatively scheduled to be in-person.

Looking at the numbers

Wilmot currently has five of the top 10 overall scorers in Wisconsin, another school first!

Sophomore Isaac Keen leads all Wisconsin scorers and posted a perfect score of 1,000 points on the social science test! He most likely leads the state in music and science as well.