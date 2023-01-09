Wilmot Academic Decathlon team dominates at Whitewater Regional competition

Sweeping top individual honors, the Wilmot Academic Decathlon team won the 2023 Regional competition held Friday, Jan. 6, at the UW-Whitewater, advancing to State.

One of five simultaneous regionals held across the state, it marked the first time in nearly three years that the event returned to in-person competition.

“It was fun taking the show back out on the road, knowing the decathletes were receiving in-person judging on their speech and interview skills,” said coach Don Serkowski. “More exciting was receiving same-day feedback at the awards ceremony held afterwards and witnessing ribbons and trophies being physically handed to the hard working decathletes.

“Not only were they getting that recognition from the many Wisconsin Academic Decathlon volunteers, but also in front of their peers and family and friends who were also in attendance to watch,” he said.

After individual ribbons were distributed for each of the 10 academic subject areas, the top overall scorers in each GPA category were announce and Wilmot decathletes swept the top three positions.

Wilmot senior Isaac Keen was the top scorer in the Honors category, and the top scorer of the entire competition. He has been the top scorer at the Whitewater Regional for three consecutive years, a first for any Wilmot decathlete.

Sophomore Charlie Fielder took the top spot in the Varsity category, improving from his freshman campaign. Senior Emilee Olenick, repeated her feat from last year by posting the highest overall score in the Scholastic category.

Each of the overall Wilmot scoring champions received a star-shaped trophy to commemorate their outstanding individual achievement. It’s only the third time in Wilmot history that three Wilmot students secured all three top spots at a Regional.

Due to a scoring snafu at the Whitewater Regtional, there were no specific individual scores available from the vent. At least one other regional site in Wisconsin also had the same scoring malfunction during the competition. Organizers hoped to forward scoring specifics from the comptition at a later time.

The Wilmot decathletes did, however, did collect 51 of the available 99 individual ribbons.

For the first time in school history, each of the Panther decathletes received at least two individual ribbons. Notably the team performed especially well on the Art and Music exams. Panther decathletes secured eight out of nine possible individual ribbons in each of those events.

This year’s competition theme was centered on the American Revolution.

All-Region Team

Seven of the 9 Wilmot decathletes earned all-region honors, also tying a school record.

Junior Daegan Fragale finished third overall in the Honors category joining Keen. Sophomore Evan Kerkman placed second overall in the Scholastic category behind Olenick. Wilmot swept the Varsity category with seniors Allison Streitmatter and Lorelei Glassmann placing second and third overall respectively after Fielder.

The Wilmot earned the right to be recognized as the Regional decathlon champions, and earned the automatic bid to compete in the state decathlon.

The state decathlon will be held in Green Bay for the first time on March 9-10.

“Our program can’t think of a better place for our school to hopefully win it’s tenth consecutive state title than in “Title Town U.S.A.” It would be quite the milestone to hold the top position for an entire decade,” said. Serkowdki. “There were several years during the streak when we weren’t the favorite to win, including last year. It was the biggest deficit we’ve ever overcome, ranked third going in to the state competition. That scrappy team, and obviously all the others before it, made this amazing accomplishment a possibility.”

At that state decathlon, Keen looks to become the school’s, and Wisconsin’s, first back-to-back overall top scorer since Wilmot’s Carl Simmons achieved the feat seven years ago.

“He’s absolutely crushing it! I can’t relate how much his consistency to excellence means to his teammates,” Serkowdki said. “Isaac is a special young man with limitless potential. I’m so happy for him to finally have the opportunity to walk across the stage at state and publicly receive the incredible accolades to which he has dedicated these past three years.”

Wilmot scored over 7,000 points higher than the second place team from Burlington High School, which had moved up the ranks by topping the decathletes from Watertown at the eight-team event.