Wilmot decathletes take national title

All totaled Wilmot decathletes took home between $3,000 to $3,500 in cash scholarships from the competition.

Keen, a sophomore, was Wilmot’s second leading scorer and finished in 4th place in the honors division, trailing third by only nine points. He scored a perfect 1,000 on the Literature test, the only one in the country to do so regardless of school division, or G.P.A. division.

“It’s obviously the Wilmot record and at least ties the nationals record,” Serkowski said. “He has such a very bright future in his remaining two years in academic decathlon, to be sure. Isaac will be the pillar our team will be built around these next few years.”

Fontaine, a junior, made a tremendous leap in points from the state competition and will be a strong member of the team next season, Serkowski said.

Golden Sweep

The team was able to win six of the possible nine medals in three of the ten events. Carrol, Keen, Loveless, Fontaine, McCutchan, and Fielder dominated in Music, Social Science, and Literature. It was in Literature they managed to capture all three gold medals in the honors, scholastic, and varsity divisions.

The Golden Sweep was accomplished by Keen (with his stand alone perfect score), Carroll, and McCutchan.