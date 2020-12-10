Wilmot High School Administrator Dan Kopp to resign

SALEM LAKES — Wilmot Union High School Administrator Dan Kopp went on administrative leave effective Thursday and will resign from his position effective June 30.

The announcement comes after two closed session meetings, held Nov. 11 and Nov. 30, during which the Board of Education discussed Kopp’s employment. According to sources within the district, the board considered terminating Kopp, but took no action to do so.

Some members of the school community who learned of the possible termination sent letters of support on Kopp’s behalf to the board. Eleven letters of support from support staff, teachers and former school board members were received and obtained by the Kenosha News through an open records request.

Former School Board President Nadine Slowinski, who was on the board when Kopp was hired in 2011, said he stood out among the field of nine candidates for the position. In a letter of support, Slowinski, who left the board in 2015 upon moving out of the district, said Kopp was “progressive and current with educational trends.”

Kopp, who served in the U.S. Armey from 1986 to 1995, came to Wilmot from Campbellsport in Fond du Lac County, where he was a former junior high and high school principal. He was hired to replace William Heitman, who retired as district administrator.